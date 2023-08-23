Sumter County Volleyball Team earns split in tri-match Published 3:59 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Volleyball Team earned a split in its tri-match with Crisp County (CC) and Randolph-Clay (RC) on Tuesday, August 22. The Lady Panthers lost in straight sets to CC 25-10, 25-13, but defeated RC in straight sets by the scores of 25-11, 25-15.

“The girls were a bit intimidated in the first game, but in the second game (Randolph-Clay), they got more comfortable. It’s just a matter of getting more reps,” Sumter County Head Coach Ernest Scott said.

In the first set of their match against CC, the Lady Panthers fell behind early by the score of 12-2 and though they made an effort to get back into the game, they ultimately fell to the Lady Cougars in Game 1 by the score of 25-10. The Lady Panthers continued to struggle against the onslaught of CC in Game 2 as well, as they struggled to return serves and struggled against the offense of the Lady Cougars. As a result, SCHS fell in Game 2 by the score of 25-13 and lost the match.

However, the Lady Panthers faired much better in their second match against RC. They were able to do a much better job of returning serves and they were able to handle the offense of the Red Devils. They jumped out to a 7-3 lead in Game 1 and they were able to go on and win Game 1 by the score of 25-11. They fell behind early in Game 2, but were able to make a run and ended up winning Game 2 by the score of 25-15.

The Lady Panthers (2-3) will try to get to .500 when they travel down to Randolph-Clay on Thursday, August 24. First serve is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.