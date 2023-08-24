Area Beat Report August 23, 2023

Published 1:28 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Benning, Dwayna Lashon (In Jail), 45, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, distribution or sale of Marijuana/Conspiracy to commit a felony/Failure to maintain insurance
  • Bridges, Zydarrion Anthony (In Jail), 18, Aggravated Assault
  • Carter, Clifford Monroe (Bonded Out), 70, Criminal Trespass
  • Colwell, Reginald Bernard (In Jail), 34, Holding for GBI
  • Ford, Jessie Jerome (In Jail), 57, Battery
  • Harris, Gregory Jerome (Released to another jail), 41, Holding for Seminole County
  • Harvey, Eric Antwone (In Jail), 34, Aggravated Assault
  • Jones, Tara Jane (In Jail), 41, Holding for Crisp County
  • Melton, Christopher Chanton (Fine Paid), 53, Failure to Appear
  • Spillers, Terry Bryan (In Jail), 34, Conspiracy to commit a felony
  • Williams, Farrell Bertis (In Jail), 34, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Possession of Methamphetamine//Conspiracy to commit a felony

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/23

  • Bumphead Rd. North of Sunset Dr. at 7:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • GA Hwy 27 and District Line Rd. at 7:57 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 170 Quail Trail at 8 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • District Line Rd. about Ed Carson Rd. at 12:22 p.m., Speeding/No Proof of insurance
  • US Hwy 280 E about Mile Post 21 at 12:38 p.m., Speeding
  • 425C Ed Stephens Rd. at 1:02 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sheriff’s Office front lobby at 1:32 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 109 Aster Dr. at 7:48 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 315 Lower Five Points Rd. at 8:19 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 133 Foxworth Dr. at 9:50 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 2100 Block of GA State Route 30 at 9:53 p.m., Speeding
  • GA State Route 377 at Bivens St. at 11:33 p.m., Warning for unauthorized blue lights
  • GA State Route 49 at New Era Rd. at 12:29 a.m., Speeding
  • 2697 US Hwy 280 E at Bass Tires Service at 1:42 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA State Route 27 at Mile Post 27 at 3:06 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at District Line Rd. at 4:09 a.m., Drive issued warning for headlight violation

 

