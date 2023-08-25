Area Beat Report August 24, 2023
Published 1:41 pm Friday, August 25, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Ladd, Ray Monte (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
- Maxie, Jeremy Dwayne (In Jail), Aggravated Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree
- Murrell, Trevious Maquan (In Jail), 25, Sexual Exploitation of Children/Child Molestation
- Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 45, Failure to Appear
- Taylor, James Deon (In Jail), 44, Burglary – first degree/Armed Robbery/Aggravated Assault/False Imprisonment/Terroristic threats and Acts/Criminal Attempt
- Thomas, Ty’Dajahia Nicole (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Possession and use of drug related objects/Driver Use due care
- Wright, Kerry Lee (In Jail), 65, Holding for Dougherty County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/24
- GA State Route 49 at New Era Road at 12:29 a.m., Speeding
- 2697 US Hwy 280 East at Bass Tire Service at 1:42 a.m., Suspicious Person
- GA State Route 27 at Mile Marker 27 at 3:06 a.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 at District Line Rd. at 4:09 a.m., Driver issued warning for headlight violation
- 313 W. Church St. at 10:21 a.m., Alrm Actiation
- Mask Road about Graystone Dr. at 10:59 a.m., Speeding/Failure to have license on person
- 354 Shiloh Rd. at 12:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 4104 GA Hwy 27 East at 250 East at 1:27 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 176 Quail Trail at 3:41 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Sumter LEC at 3:57 p.m., Information for officer
- 118 E. Main St. at Buffalo Café at 5:27 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Mockingbird at Hwy 30 at 5:53 p.m., Accident Report
- Lexington Circle at Arlington Dr. at 7:36 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1409 Felder St. at 7:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 206 South ML Hudson St. at 10:12 p.m., Welfare Check
- 850 Flintside Dr. at 10:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 19 N and MM 14 at 1:47 a.m., Failure to have license on person