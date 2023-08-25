Area Beat Report August 24, 2023

Published 1:41 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Ladd, Ray Monte (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
  • Maxie, Jeremy Dwayne (In Jail), Aggravated Battery/Cruelty to Children in third degree
  • Murrell, Trevious Maquan (In Jail), 25, Sexual Exploitation of Children/Child Molestation
  • Serrano, Lavonne Michelle (In Jail), 45, Failure to Appear
  • Taylor, James Deon (In Jail), 44, Burglary – first degree/Armed Robbery/Aggravated Assault/False Imprisonment/Terroristic threats and Acts/Criminal Attempt
  • Thomas, Ty’Dajahia Nicole (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Possession and use of drug related objects/Driver Use due care
  • Wright, Kerry Lee (In Jail), 65, Holding for Dougherty County

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/24

  • GA State Route 49 at New Era Road at 12:29 a.m., Speeding
  • 2697 US Hwy 280 East at Bass Tire Service at 1:42 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA State Route 27 at Mile Marker 27 at 3:06 a.m., Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 at District Line Rd. at 4:09 a.m., Driver issued warning for headlight violation
  • 313 W. Church St. at 10:21 a.m., Alrm Actiation
  • Mask Road about Graystone Dr. at 10:59 a.m., Speeding/Failure to have license on person
  • 354 Shiloh Rd. at 12:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 4104 GA Hwy 27 East at 250 East at 1:27 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 176 Quail Trail at 3:41 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Sumter LEC at 3:57 p.m., Information for officer
  • 118 E. Main St. at Buffalo Café at 5:27 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Mockingbird at Hwy 30 at 5:53 p.m., Accident Report
  • Lexington Circle at Arlington Dr. at 7:36 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1409 Felder St. at 7:55 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 206 South ML Hudson St. at 10:12 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 850 Flintside Dr. at 10:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 19 N and MM 14 at 1:47 a.m., Failure to have license on person

More Local News

Sumter County Board of Education to hold meeting, August 28, 2023

Area Beat Report August 23, 2023

Area Beat Report August 22, 2023

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to host hiring event on Saturday, August 29

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage