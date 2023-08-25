Sumter County Board of Education to hold meeting, August 28, 2023

Published 3:25 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

By Chris Lewis

The Sumter County Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Sumter County Schools District Office, 100 Learning Lane, Americus, GA.  The purpose of the meeting is for the following:  2023 Rollback Millage Rate, property matters, active shooter lockdown drill update, and personnel recommendations. The public is welcome to attend.

