Sumter County Board of Education to hold meeting, August 28, 2023

The Sumter County Board of Education will hold a called meeting on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Sumter County Schools District Office, 100 Learning Lane, Americus, GA. The purpose of the meeting is for the following: 2023 Rollback Millage Rate, property matters, active shooter lockdown drill update, and personnel recommendations. The public is welcome to attend.