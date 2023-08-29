Area Beat Report August 28, 2023
Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hale, Alexzander Noah (In Jail), 20, Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery
- Mercer, Brandon Keith (In Jail), 28, Simple Battery
- Pride, Ja’Kierra Ni’Shi (Bonded Out), 18, Affray (Fighting)
- Sweet, Lateshia Rena (In Jail), 35, Disorderly Conduct
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/28
- 411 Arch Helms Rd. at 12:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1082 Thomas Mill Rd. at 1:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 167 Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 10:16 a.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 17 at 10:20 a.m., Speeding/Following too closely
- US Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd. at 10:29 a.m., Speeding
- 247 GA Hwy 49 South at Lot 1 at 11:32 a.m., Welfare Check
- Rec department on 19 South at 12:03 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 224 Neon Bass Rd. at 12:26 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 120 Sylvan Dr. at 1:24 p.m., Traffic Accident
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:41 p.m., Theft By Taking/Felony
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:46 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 3:08 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 235 District Line Rd. at 3:58 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 110 Hwy 280 West at Gas and Go at 4:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowes Home Improvement at 5:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 317 Bob Hale Rd. at 5:59 p.m., Threats
- 173 Foxworth Dr. at 8:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 390 Lakewood Ave. at 8:10 p.m., Alarm Activation