Area Beat Report August 28, 2023

Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hale, Alexzander Noah (In Jail), 20, Disorderly Conduct/Simple Battery
  • Mercer, Brandon Keith (In Jail), 28, Simple Battery
  • Pride, Ja’Kierra Ni’Shi (Bonded Out), 18, Affray (Fighting)
  • Sweet, Lateshia Rena (In Jail), 35, Disorderly Conduct

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/28

  • 411 Arch Helms Rd. at 12:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1082 Thomas Mill Rd. at 1:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 167 Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 10:16 a.m., Information for officer
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 17 at 10:20 a.m., Speeding/Following too closely
  • US Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd. at 10:29 a.m., Speeding
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 South at Lot 1 at 11:32 a.m., Welfare Check
  • Rec department on 19 South at 12:03 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 224 Neon Bass Rd. at 12:26 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 120 Sylvan Dr. at 1:24 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:41 p.m., Theft By Taking/Felony
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:46 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 3:08 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 235 District Line Rd. at 3:58 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 110 Hwy 280 West at Gas and Go at 4:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowes Home Improvement at 5:49 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 317 Bob Hale Rd. at 5:59 p.m., Threats
  • 173 Foxworth Dr. at 8:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 390 Lakewood Ave. at 8:10 p.m., Alarm Activation

 

