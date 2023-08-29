Area Beat Report for August 25 through 27
Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Anderson, Tyler Jacob (Weekender), 28, Weekender
- Clark, Dylan Anthony (In Jail), 25, Criminal Trespass
- Cranford, Shannon Elaine (Released), 32, Holding for Monroe County
- Cross, Kenneth Anthony (In Jail), Driving while unlicensed/Failure to obey stop sign
- Gardner, Cedric Timothy (Bonded Out), 24, Failure to Appear
- Green, David Robert (Bonded Out), 23, Affray (Fighting)
- Hale, Alexander Noah (In Jail), 21, Simple Battery/Disorderly Conduct
- Hall, Brianha Nicole (Bonded Out), 33, Speeding/DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care
- Health, Girante Leon (Bonded Out), 26, Failure to obey stop sign/Hands Free Device violation/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to have license on person/Drive Use Due Care
- Hemingway, Rashaun Lemai (In Jail), Expired or no registration or title/DUI-Alcohol
- Mitchell, Danisha Nakia (In Jail), 36, City Probation
- Myers, Charlie (Bonded Out), 27, Theft By Deception
- Perez, Leon Charlez (Bonded Out), 28, Driving while unlicensed
- Perez-Mochilum, Antonio (Bonded Out), 32, Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while unlicensed/Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Alcohol
- Salas, Artemio (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Failure to have license on person/Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol
- Terry, Woodrow Alfred (In Jail), 44, Headlight requirements/Improper Backing/DUI-Alcohol/Criminal Interference with government property/Driver Use Due Care/Obstruction of law enforcement officer resulting in serious physical harm
- Walters, Tiembra Labria (Bonded Out), 19, Affray(Fighting),
- Wilson, Tom Joseph Williams (In Jail), Possession of Cocaine/Possession of Amphetamine
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/25
- 114 E. Church St. at Easterline Country Store at 10:38 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 2:06 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 147 Beachamp Rd. at 2:54 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 3574 Georgia Hwy 185 North at 3:04 p.m., 911 Hangup
- Salters Mill Rd. near Arch Helms Rd. at 5:10 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- District Line Rd. at Middle River Rd. at 5:29 p.m., Accident Report
- Hwy 280 E at Bone Rd. at 5:44 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Highway 280 East at 6:19 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
- 903 SGTC Parkway at 7:18 p.m., Citation for speeding
- 131 Pecan Terrace at 8:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 172 Buttercup Lane at 9:49 p.m., Theft
- GA Hwy 195 at Crowley Rd. at 1:50 a.m., Warning issued for failing to maintain lane
- Hwy 19 South at Three Bridges Rd. at 6:33 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 111 Graham St. at Unit A at 4:54 a.m., 911 Hangup
8/26
- E. Lamar at Prince St. at 2:25 a.m., Child or youth restraint not used properly
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 25 at 7:46 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- E. Lamar St. at Hinkle St. at 2:25 a.m., Child or youth restraint not used properly
- GA Hwy 195 South at MM 14 at 3 p.m., Accident Report
- GA State Route 30 at Lamar Road at 3:02 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for window tint violation
- GA Hwy 49 N at Autry Rd. at 3:30 p.m., Speeding
- GA State Route 27 at GA State Route 195 at 4:26 p.m., Speeding
- GA State Route 49 at Old Stage Rd. at 5:01 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 143 Sylvan Dr. at 5:27 p.m., Suicide Threat
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 14 at 5:31 p.m., Warning for speeding
- Graystone Dr. at 8:37 p.m., Warning for hands free device
- Lamar Rd. and Baldwin St. at 9:54 p.m., Warning issued for brake light violation
- Grover Dr. and Brickyard Rd. at 10:04 p.m., ATV on public road
- Graystone Dr. at 10:08 p.m., Racing
- 343 Sam Bradley Rd. at 12:01 a.m., Alarm Activation
- W. Forsyth St. at N. Lee St. at 12:10 a.m., Warning for failure to maintain lane
- 204 Graystone Dr. at 12:45 a.m., Accident with injuries
- 172 Darden Rd. at 1:40 a.m., Traffic Accident
8/27
- 116 GA Hwy 30 at American Legion at 4:35 a.m., DUI-Alcohol/Expired or no registration or title
- 121 E. Wilson St. Apt 24B at 4:39 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 153 Sunset Park Dr. at Astro Club at 5:09 a.m., Discharging Firearms on or near public property
- GA State Route 30 at Mask Rd. at 6:26 a.m., Assist Motorist
- GA State Route 27 at Mile Marker 2 at 7:52 a.m., Warning for speeding
- Hwy 49N at MM 23 at 9:41 a.m., Warning issued for speeding
- 326 Old Ferry Rd. at 2:16 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US. Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Warning for seat Belt Violation
- GA State Route 195 at Old Stage Rd. at 3:52 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 162 Williams Rd. at 4:05 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 506 US Highway 280 E. at 4:07 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Pecan Rd. at Ferry Rd. at 6:06 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 32 at 6:09 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 499 Arch Helms Rd. at 6:27 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 30 West at Magnolia St. at 7 p.m., Warning issued for window tint violation
- 101 Blacksmith Rd. at 1:11 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 6:22 a.m., Pickup/Transport prisoner
- Salters Mill Rd. and Arch Helms Rd. at 11:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 143 Sylvan Dr. at 11:51 p.m., Suicide Threat
8/28
- 411 Arch Helms Rd. at 12:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1082 Thomas Mill Rd. at 1:06 a.m., Alarm Activation