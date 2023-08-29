Innovative Senior Solutions to host Annual Senior Fall Festival on September 13 Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By Marcus Johnson

AMERICUS – It is with great pleasure that the Caring 4 Seniors Foundation (C4SF) and Innovative Senior Solutions announce they will be hosting the Annual Senior Fall Festival on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 2 PM at the South Georgia Technical College Hangar Gymnasium.

The theme of this year’s event is “Southwest Georgia’s Got Talent” and is expected to be an entertaining and exciting event for local seniors in Southwest Georgia. The purpose of the Fall Festival is to give back to the community and provide information to seniors, disabled individuals, and their caregivers about services available that could enhance their quality of life. The event has grown each year and has developed into a highly anticipated event for seniors near and far!

The Fall Festival will feature vendors, door prizes, activities, BINGO, and free lunch. Innovative Senior Solutions BINGO will complete the afternoon activities with free prizes as well as a GRAND PRIZE DRAWING.

If you would additional information or have any questions, please contact Kayla at (229) 942-3447.