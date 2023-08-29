Sumter Cycling presents monthly Saturday Ride this Saturday, September 2

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

All cyclists are welcomed to take part in Sumter Cycling’s first Saturday Ride this Saturday, September 2. Photo by Sumter Cycling

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – All cyclists are invited to take part in Sumter Cycling’s first Saturday Ride this Saturday, September 2. The ride will begin Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Easterlin’s Country Store located at 107 E. Church St. in Andersonville.

Riders can choose between a 23-mile ride or a 13-mile ride. After the rides are over, all riders can enjoy a delicious lunch at Easterlin’s Country Store, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.

More Local News

CANDIDATES QUALFYING FOR CITY ELECTION FOR THE NOVEMBER 7, 2023 GENERAL ELECTION

Mr. Soapy Reflects on Coming to Americus and Cutting President Carter’s Hair

Sumter County Board of Education to hold meeting, August 28, 2023

Area Beat Report August 24, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage