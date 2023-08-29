Sumter Cycling presents monthly Saturday Ride this Saturday, September 2 Published 12:26 am Tuesday, August 29, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – All cyclists are invited to take part in Sumter Cycling’s first Saturday Ride this Saturday, September 2. The ride will begin Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Easterlin’s Country Store located at 107 E. Church St. in Andersonville.

Riders can choose between a 23-mile ride or a 13-mile ride. After the rides are over, all riders can enjoy a delicious lunch at Easterlin’s Country Store, courtesy of Sumter Cycling.