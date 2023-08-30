Area Beat Report August 29, 2023

Published 2:47 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Davis, Derrick Jermaine (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation
  • Hagerson, Kevin Boyd (In Jail), 48, Possession of Cocaine/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
  • Mercer, Brandon Keith (In Jail), 28, Simple Battery/Family Violence
  • Mitchell, Reginald Charles (In Jail), 29, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Thomas, Vincent Bernard (Bonded Out), 26, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to report striking fixed object/Failure to maintain lane/Expired or no registration or title

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media incident Reports

8/29

  • 1202 Crawford St. at Wendys at 4:35 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for driving while unlicensed/Seat Belt Violation/Child restraint/Curfew violation/Unruly juvenile
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 8:42 a.m., Traffic Stop/Following too closely
  • Thrasher and Yankee Road public works at 9:08 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 9:17 a.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • 104 Sylvan Ridge at 10:26 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 295 Buttercup Lane at 10:30 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Mile Marker 6 at 11:22 a.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 30 West at Mile Marker 6 at 11:26 a.m., Speeding
  • East Forsyth St. at Prince St. at 1:22 p.m., Warning for following a semi truck too closely
  • Hwy 19 South at Rec Department at 1:59 p.m., Information for officer
  • 1600 16th Ave. at Bradley Center at 4 p.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
  • 393 Three Bridges Rd. at 4:22 p.m., Theft
  • 1532 Middle River Rd. at 5:11 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 339 Myrtle Springs Rd. at 6:13 p.m., Unruly juvenile
  • 491 Tallent Store Rd. at 4:07 a.m., Welfare Check
  • Hwy 27 E and Southland Rd. at 4:49 a.m., Welfare Check

