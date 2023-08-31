Area Beat Report August 30, 2023

Published 2:31 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hurt, Esco Mel (In Jail), 22, Sentenced to serve two years
  • Jackson, Nelson Bernard (In Jail), 47, Criminal Trespass
  • Johnson, Ronald Kenneth (In Jail), 45, Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
  • Lloyd, Justin Edward (In Jail), 40, Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession of firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Nash, Devin Eugene (In Jail), 18, Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

8/30

  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 9 a.m., Assist another agency
  • 105 Highpoint Dr. at 9:43 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • Hwy 19 South at Sumter City at 3:27 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • Highway 153 at Webster County line at 3:37 p.m., Welfare Check
  • Eaton Rd. at 12:24 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

8/31

  • 520 Tallent Store Rd. at 5:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 347 Arch Helms Rd. at 5:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 243 East Rock Hill Dr. at 6:03 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

