Area Beat Report August 30, 2023
Published 2:31 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hurt, Esco Mel (In Jail), 22, Sentenced to serve two years
- Jackson, Nelson Bernard (In Jail), 47, Criminal Trespass
- Johnson, Ronald Kenneth (In Jail), 45, Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Lloyd, Justin Edward (In Jail), 40, Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession of firearm during the commission of a crime
- Nash, Devin Eugene (In Jail), 18, Simple Battery/Terroristic Threats and Acts
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
8/30
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 9 a.m., Assist another agency
- 105 Highpoint Dr. at 9:43 a.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- Hwy 19 South at Sumter City at 3:27 p.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- Highway 153 at Webster County line at 3:37 p.m., Welfare Check
- Eaton Rd. at 12:24 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
8/31
- 520 Tallent Store Rd. at 5:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 347 Arch Helms Rd. at 5:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 243 East Rock Hill Dr. at 6:03 a.m., Domestic Disturbance