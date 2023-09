Healthy Sumter to host Fresh Produce Giveaway this Friday, September 1 Published 2:45 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

By Marcus Johnson

AMERICUS – Healthy Sumter will be hosting a Fresh Produce Giveaway on Friday, September 1, at the Union Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 900 Adderton St. in Americus. This is a free event for the community.