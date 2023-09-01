Healthy Sumter distributes more than 6,500 pounds of produce for Community Giveaway Published 4:49 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By Marcus Johnson

AMERICUS – Healthy Sumter & Flint River Fresh LLC joined forces once again for a fresh produce giveaway for the citizens of Americus & Sumter County. The event was hosted at Union Tabernacle Baptist Church in Americus.

500 fresh produce boxes were distributed during the event, which equaled to 6,500 pounds of produce. Each box contained Sweet Potatoes, Vidalia Onions, Squash, Cabbage, Sweet Corn Cobbettes and Nectarines.

Today’s event is part of Phoebe Sumter’s initiative to address Food Insecurity in Americus & Sumter County as well as neighboring counties. Other initiatives include eliminating Food Deserts by creating community gardens and teaching people how to create gardens at their own home. So far this year, more than 1,700 individual produce boxes have been distributed, affecting more than 5,400 people.

Special thanks to Farmer Fredo of Flint River Fresh and Jenn Palan and a group of volunteers at Koinonia Farm who helped during the event. Thanks also goes out to Councilman Nelson Brown for helping coordinate the event and making sure it ran smoothly. Last but not least, a special thanks to Pastor Larry Sims and the Union Tabernacle Baptist Church family for hosting the event and distributing the fresh produce bags.