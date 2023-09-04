Raiders defeat Westfield in defensive struggle Published 1:47 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

From Staff Reports

PERRY – It was a defensive struggle throughout the contest, but the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) were able to outlast the Westfield Hornets by the score of 14-7 on Friday, September 1, at the Westfield School.

The Raiders got on the scoreboard first with 52 seconds left in the first quarter when quarterback Banks Simmons found Mac McMichael in the end zone for a touchdown pass. The extra point by Cooper Boren was good and the Raiders had a 7-0 lead.

However, with 3:30 to go in the second quarter, the Hornets tied the ball game when quarterback Brayden Gay found Stone St. Clair in the end zone for a touchdown pass. The extra point was good and the score was tied at 7-7.

The Raiders, however, would have the final say as far as the outcome of the game was concerned. With 2:09 to go in the game, Simmons completed a six play, 77-yard drive with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Allen Styck. Cooper Boren’s extra point was good and the Raiders would go on to win by the score of 14-7.

The Raiders (2-1) will be at home this coming Friday against Gatewood and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.