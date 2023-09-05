Area Beat Report September 1 through 5, 2023

Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Angry, Tyrone Emmanuel (Bonded Out), 49, Sex Offender               Violation/Affray (Fighting)
  • Brookins, Darrion Rashaud, (Fine Paid), 336, Probation Violation
  • Brown, Tyrone (In Jail), 64, Probation Violation
  • Clark, Malanie Tawanda (Released to Marion County), 31, FTA
  • Davis, Eric Kyshon (In Jail), 30, Purchase Possession, Manuafacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Window Tint Violation/Seat Belt Violation
  • Delk, Whitney Danielle (In Jail), 31, Theft By Taking – Felony/Kidnapping/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Illegal Possession of controlled substance
  • Franklin, Eric Tramanye (In Jail), 40, Simple Battery
  • Johnson, Atalie Breanna (In Jail), 21, Unlawful conduct during 911 call using Obscene, vulgar and profane language to intimidate and harass 911 office
  • Jones, Marvin Kirk (Bonded Out), 37, Tail light lenses required/Driving while unlicensed/DUI-Alcohol
  • Jordan, Dexter Lamar (In Jail), 33, Aggravated Stalking/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Perez, Arnol Leonel-Paz (In Jail), 21, Driving too fast for conditions/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • Sales, Terry (Relesed to Talbot County), 40, Theft By Shoplifting/Public Drunkenness
  • Scott, Latessa Nicole (In Jail), 28, Criminal Trespass
  • Walker, Eric Jerrod (In Jail), 45, Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media incident reports

                           9/1

  • 111 Santa Rosa Dr. at 2:23 A.M., HARASSING PHONE CALLS
  • 138 N Village Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Poole Gin House Road at 5:11 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • Southerfield Rd. at Industrial Blvd. at 8:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/no working tail lights
  • Magnolia St. about MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8:23 a.m., Traffic StopFailure to obey traffic signal light
  • 199 McMath Mill Rd. at 11:21 a.m., Information for officer
  • District Line Rd. at North Pointe Circle at 11:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • Lamar St. at Cotton Ave. at 2:04 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey traffic signal or light
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:14 p.m., Lost or Stolen tag
  • South GA Tech Parkway about Bumphead Rd. at 2:59 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 3:09 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • Industrial Blvd. at Old Biscayne Desingns at 3:25 p.m., expired tag
  • US Hwy 19 South about Albany Annex at 5:11 p.m., Vehicle Fair
  • 1020 Simmons St. at 6:21 p.m., Civil Matter
  • GW McLendon Rd. and Hwy 228 at 1:55 a.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • US Hwy 280 and Mile Marker 27 at 2:05 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 25 at 2:21 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle

9/2

  • 122 Lexington Circle at 1:52 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 317 Bob Hale Rd. at 2:21 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

9/3

  • 371 Watermelon Rd. at 6:03 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 404 W. Ellaville St. at 9:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 111 Raymond Rd. at 3:37 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 4262 Hwy 280 East at 7:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 237 Mockingbird Dr. at 7:36 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 653 Blacksmith Rd. at 8:01 p.m., Theft By Taking, Felony
  • 553 RW Jones Rd. at 10:23 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 212 Jackson St. at 11:34 p.m., Bad Child
  • 221 Hwy 19 South at 12:19 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 108 Fourth St. at 1:58 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 320 Brady Rd. at 2:21 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 111 Honeysuckle Court at 2:25 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 148 Jenkins Rd. at 12:54 a.m., Loud Music
  • 315 Kings Dr. at 3:58 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

9/4

  • Hwy 30 and Armory Dr. at 8:58 p.m., Warning for headlight requirement
  • 814 Thomas Mill Rd. at 4:51 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 255 Memorial Mile Unit C at 3:39 a.m., Theft
  • US Hwy 280 at Pryor Cobb Rd. at 7:30 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • US Hwy 280 E and Bone Rd. at 8:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
  • 404 West Ellaville St. at 9:22 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 126 Carter Fishpond Rd. at Lot 2 at 9:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Rainbow Terrace at Roney St. at 12:34 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • 127 Olson Dr. at 1:44 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 17 at 2 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • East Lamar St. at Dixon Dr. at 2:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • 120 Stonewall Dr. at 3:24 p.m., Information for officer
  • 127 Aster Dr. at 3:44 p.m., Unlawful conduct during 911 call
  • US Hwy 19 N at County Line Rd. at 5:21 p.m., Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Hwy 280 E and Pryor Rd. at 5:47 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 219 Hwy 49 N at 6:56 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 172 Hwy 49 N at 8:05 p.m., Accident Report
  • 328 Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:58 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • US Highway 19 North at N County Line Rd. at 1:15 a.m., Warning for driver side headlight not working

 

