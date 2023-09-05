Area Beat Report September 1 through 5, 2023
Published 5:27 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Tyrone Emmanuel (Bonded Out), 49, Sex Offender Violation/Affray (Fighting)
- Brookins, Darrion Rashaud, (Fine Paid), 336, Probation Violation
- Brown, Tyrone (In Jail), 64, Probation Violation
- Clark, Malanie Tawanda (Released to Marion County), 31, FTA
- Davis, Eric Kyshon (In Jail), 30, Purchase Possession, Manuafacture, Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Window Tint Violation/Seat Belt Violation
- Delk, Whitney Danielle (In Jail), 31, Theft By Taking – Felony/Kidnapping/Marijuana Possession less than an oz./Illegal Possession of controlled substance
- Franklin, Eric Tramanye (In Jail), 40, Simple Battery
- Johnson, Atalie Breanna (In Jail), 21, Unlawful conduct during 911 call using Obscene, vulgar and profane language to intimidate and harass 911 office
- Jones, Marvin Kirk (Bonded Out), 37, Tail light lenses required/Driving while unlicensed/DUI-Alcohol
- Jordan, Dexter Lamar (In Jail), 33, Aggravated Stalking/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Perez, Arnol Leonel-Paz (In Jail), 21, Driving too fast for conditions/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to signal lane change or turn
- Sales, Terry (Relesed to Talbot County), 40, Theft By Shoplifting/Public Drunkenness
- Scott, Latessa Nicole (In Jail), 28, Criminal Trespass
- Walker, Eric Jerrod (In Jail), 45, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media incident reports
9/1
- 111 Santa Rosa Dr. at 2:23 A.M., HARASSING PHONE CALLS
- 138 N Village Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Poole Gin House Road at 5:11 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- Southerfield Rd. at Industrial Blvd. at 8:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/no working tail lights
- Magnolia St. about MLK Jr. Blvd. at 8:23 a.m., Traffic StopFailure to obey traffic signal light
- 199 McMath Mill Rd. at 11:21 a.m., Information for officer
- District Line Rd. at North Pointe Circle at 11:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- Lamar St. at Cotton Ave. at 2:04 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:14 p.m., Lost or Stolen tag
- South GA Tech Parkway about Bumphead Rd. at 2:59 p.m., Warning for speeding
- Sumter County Courthouse at 3:09 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- Industrial Blvd. at Old Biscayne Desingns at 3:25 p.m., expired tag
- US Hwy 19 South about Albany Annex at 5:11 p.m., Vehicle Fair
- 1020 Simmons St. at 6:21 p.m., Civil Matter
- GW McLendon Rd. and Hwy 228 at 1:55 a.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- US Hwy 280 and Mile Marker 27 at 2:05 a.m., Assist Motorist
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 25 at 2:21 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
9/2
- 122 Lexington Circle at 1:52 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 317 Bob Hale Rd. at 2:21 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
9/3
- 371 Watermelon Rd. at 6:03 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 404 W. Ellaville St. at 9:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 111 Raymond Rd. at 3:37 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 4262 Hwy 280 East at 7:12 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 237 Mockingbird Dr. at 7:36 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 653 Blacksmith Rd. at 8:01 p.m., Theft By Taking, Felony
- 553 RW Jones Rd. at 10:23 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 212 Jackson St. at 11:34 p.m., Bad Child
- 221 Hwy 19 South at 12:19 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 108 Fourth St. at 1:58 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 320 Brady Rd. at 2:21 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 111 Honeysuckle Court at 2:25 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 148 Jenkins Rd. at 12:54 a.m., Loud Music
- 315 Kings Dr. at 3:58 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
9/4
- Hwy 30 and Armory Dr. at 8:58 p.m., Warning for headlight requirement
- 814 Thomas Mill Rd. at 4:51 a.m., Damage to Property
- 255 Memorial Mile Unit C at 3:39 a.m., Theft
- US Hwy 280 at Pryor Cobb Rd. at 7:30 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- US Hwy 280 E and Bone Rd. at 8:17 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 404 West Ellaville St. at 9:22 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 126 Carter Fishpond Rd. at Lot 2 at 9:59 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Rainbow Terrace at Roney St. at 12:34 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
- 127 Olson Dr. at 1:44 p.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 17 at 2 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to signal lane change or turn
- East Lamar St. at Dixon Dr. at 2:40 p.m., Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- 120 Stonewall Dr. at 3:24 p.m., Information for officer
- 127 Aster Dr. at 3:44 p.m., Unlawful conduct during 911 call
- US Hwy 19 N at County Line Rd. at 5:21 p.m., Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Hwy 280 E and Pryor Rd. at 5:47 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 219 Hwy 49 N at 6:56 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 172 Hwy 49 N at 8:05 p.m., Accident Report
- 328 Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:58 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- US Highway 19 North at N County Line Rd. at 1:15 a.m., Warning for driver side headlight not working