Area Beat Report September 5, 2023
Published 3:53 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Jackson, Dontavious Darrel (In Jail), 25, Probation Violation
- Jackson, Phillip Xavier (Bonded Out), 28, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Possession of open alcohol container
- Johnson, Raven Colete (In Jail), 38, Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled substance
- Postell, Daizhon Jakius (In Jail), 24, Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st degree/Conspiracy to commit a felony/Discharging of firearms on or near public highway or street
- Washington, Tony Randall (In Jail), 58, Criminal Trespass/Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/5
- 1239 GA Hwy 30 West at 8:07 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 45 South at Mile Marker 2 at 8:41 a.m., Traffic Accident
- US Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 2 at 9:39 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- US Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 1 at 10:06 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- US Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 1 at 11:38 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- US Hwy 280 West at Old Plains Highway at 11:42 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 9 at 11:48 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 1257 Hooks Mill Rd. at 12:58 p.m., Accident Report
- Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane at 1:22 p.m., Speeding
- Fresh Start Academy at 2:50 p.m., Information for officer
- S MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St. at 4:01 p.m., Traffic Stop/Following too closely
- S MLK Jr. Blvd. at 4:17 p.m., Move Over Law
- 1629 Hwy 19 South at 4:37 p.m., 911 Hangup
- N Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 5:13 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 3155 Hwy 195 N at 6:58 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 806 Hwy 19 N at 7:43 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 1711 Hwy 280 E. at 8:35 p.m., warning for headlight violation
- 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 12:11 a.m., Threats/Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
- 1138 GA Hwy 49 South at 3:57 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- District Line Rd. at North Pointe Circle at 7:25 a.m., Speeding