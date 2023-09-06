Area Beat Report September 5, 2023

Published 3:53 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Jackson, Dontavious Darrel (In Jail), 25, Probation Violation
  • Jackson, Phillip Xavier (Bonded Out), 28, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Johnson, Raven Colete (In Jail), 38, Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled substance
  • Postell, Daizhon Jakius (In Jail), 24, Aggravated Assault/Criminal Damage to Property – 1st degree/Conspiracy to commit a felony/Discharging of firearms on or near public highway or street
  • Washington, Tony Randall (In Jail), 58, Criminal Trespass/Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/5

  • 1239 GA Hwy 30 West at 8:07 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 45 South at Mile Marker 2 at 8:41 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • US Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 2 at 9:39 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • US Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 1 at 10:06 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • US Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 1 at 11:38 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • US Hwy 280 West at Old Plains Highway at 11:42 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 9 at 11:48 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 1257 Hooks Mill Rd. at 12:58 p.m., Accident Report
  • Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane at 1:22 p.m., Speeding
  • Fresh Start Academy at 2:50 p.m., Information for officer
  • S MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St. at 4:01 p.m., Traffic Stop/Following too closely
  • S MLK Jr. Blvd. at 4:17 p.m., Move Over Law
  • 1629 Hwy 19 South at 4:37 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • N Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 5:13 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 3155 Hwy 195 N at 6:58 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 806 Hwy 19 N at 7:43 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • 1711 Hwy 280 E. at 8:35 p.m., warning for headlight violation
  • 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 12:11 a.m., Threats/Theft By Deception – Misdemeanor
  • 1138 GA Hwy 49 South at 3:57 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • District Line Rd. at North Pointe Circle at 7:25 a.m., Speeding

 

