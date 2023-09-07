Area Beat Report September 6, 2023

Published 3:47 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Binn, Johntavia Larkee (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation
  • Brown, Eldrick Antwan (In Jail), Parole Violation
  • Campbell, Cordaro Lamont (In Jail), 35, Child Support Bench Warrant/Probation Violation/Aggravated Assault/Theft By Taking – Felony
  • Diaz, Felipe Lopez (Bonded Out), 25, Driving without a license/Window tint violation
  • Johnson, Raven Colette (In Jail), 38, Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

 9/6

  • Graystone Dr. at 12:28 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1138 GA Hwy 49 South at 3:57 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • District Line Rd. about N. Pointe Circle at 7:25 a.m., Citation for speeding
  • Southerfield Rd. at Gailey Plaza at 7:53 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • GA Hwy 377 near Deerfield Dr. at 8:40 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 1:21 p.m., Forgery
  • GA Hwy 30 W at Hwy 45 at 1:22 p.m., Driving with no proof of insurance
  • Joe Buchannan Rd. at 1:50 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Sumter LEC at 2:03 p.m., Forgery
  • SGTC Parkway at Hwy 49 N at 3:18 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • McMath Mill Rd. at Lawhorn Circle at 3:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 113 Daisy Dr. at 5:41 p.m., Mental Subject
  • US Hwy 280 West at Mile Post 12 at 5:47 p.m., Accident Report
  • 131 Green Duck Rd. at 5:22 a.m., Alarm Activation

9/7

  • 112 Thomas Dr. at Giggles and Smiles Daycare at 8:38 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • US Hwy 19 North at Mile Post 17 at 7:14 a.m., Abandoned Vehcile
  • 120 Jenkins Rd. at 7:46 a.m., Bad Child
  • US Hwy 280 West about Mile Post 10 at 8:01 a.m., Citation for speeding

 

 

