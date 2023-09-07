Area Beat Report September 6, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Binn, Johntavia Larkee (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation
- Brown, Eldrick Antwan (In Jail), Parole Violation
- Campbell, Cordaro Lamont (In Jail), 35, Child Support Bench Warrant/Probation Violation/Aggravated Assault/Theft By Taking – Felony
- Diaz, Felipe Lopez (Bonded Out), 25, Driving without a license/Window tint violation
- Johnson, Raven Colette (In Jail), 38, Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/6
- Graystone Dr. at 12:28 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1138 GA Hwy 49 South at 3:57 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- District Line Rd. about N. Pointe Circle at 7:25 a.m., Citation for speeding
- Southerfield Rd. at Gailey Plaza at 7:53 a.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 377 near Deerfield Dr. at 8:40 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 1:21 p.m., Forgery
- GA Hwy 30 W at Hwy 45 at 1:22 p.m., Driving with no proof of insurance
- Joe Buchannan Rd. at 1:50 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Sumter LEC at 2:03 p.m., Forgery
- SGTC Parkway at Hwy 49 N at 3:18 p.m., Traffic Stop
- McMath Mill Rd. at Lawhorn Circle at 3:57 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 113 Daisy Dr. at 5:41 p.m., Mental Subject
- US Hwy 280 West at Mile Post 12 at 5:47 p.m., Accident Report
- 131 Green Duck Rd. at 5:22 a.m., Alarm Activation
9/7
- 112 Thomas Dr. at Giggles and Smiles Daycare at 8:38 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- US Hwy 19 North at Mile Post 17 at 7:14 a.m., Abandoned Vehcile
- 120 Jenkins Rd. at 7:46 a.m., Bad Child
- US Hwy 280 West about Mile Post 10 at 8:01 a.m., Citation for speeding