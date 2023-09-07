Lady Raiders’ offense explodes in victory over Valwood Published 7:53 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

AMERICUS – In their 10-4 loss to Tiftarea Academy back on Tuesday, the Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) were able to put some good at bats together to the tune of 11 hits, but were unable to score a lot of runs off those hits. However, in their home game against Valwood two days later, the good at bats and the runs all came together for a 17-2 victory over the Lady Valiants.

“I’ve been saying that we’ve been putting together some good at bats and today, it all kind of came into fruition,” SAR Head Coach Blaze Hargrove said. “We drew some walks, battled in some counts and then, we were able to get the big hit. That’s what kind of kept us off the board Tuesday at Tiftarea. Today, it was our day and we were able to get it so I’m super proud of their effort. It’s a great region win and hopefully it keeps us on the right track for next week.”

The Lady Valiants took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first by scoring two runs on two hits, but the Lady Raiders responded in their half of the inning with a run on a sacrifice fly by Sarah Kate McRee.

Then in the bottom of the second, the SAR offense exploded with five runs on six hits. That was just the beginning of the explosion, however, as the Lady Raiders would push 11 runs across the plate in the bottom of the third on six hits and would take advantage of four walks, an error, a hit batsman and a catcher’s interference call.

Avery Ledger led the SAR offense by going 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Both Sarah Kate McRee and Ila Johnson also had multi-hit games. McRee went 2 for 2 at the plate with a double, six RBIs and a run scored, while Johnson went 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Riley McRee started in the circle for SAR and had a solid outing. In three innings of work, she gave up two runs on four hits, walked two and struck out two.

The Lady Raiders (6-8) will try to build on this success when they travel down to Damascus, GA on Tuesday, September 12, to take on the Lady Warriors of Southwest Georgia Academy. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.