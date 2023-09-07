Sumter County Volleyball Team edges out Early County Published 2:38 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

AMERICUS – It took five sets to do it, but the Sumter County High School Volleyball Team (SCHS) was able to defeat Early County (EC) 25-8, 20-25, 25-7, 23-25, 15-12 on Wednesday, September 7, at Sumter County High School.

This was a match in which Sumter County Head Coach Ernest Scott was able to use his bench so that other girls would get an opportunity to play.

“I was trying to give these other girls an opportunity to play,” Scott said. “We took out the starters and let the other unit play. In the second set, we lost, but they fought in that final game and we ended up winning 15-12.”

In the first set, the Lady Panthers jumped out to a 6-0 lead and really set the tone for the first set, as they would go on to win 25-8. In the second set, it was a back-and –forth affair early, but the Lady Panthers led 12-9 until EC scored four straight points to tale a 13-12 lead.

Over the next several minutes, both teams traded points until the Lady Panthers led 20-19. However, from that point on, EC scored six straight points to take the second set 25-20.

The third set was much like the first set, as the Lady Panthers dominated early and would go on to win by the score of 25-7, but the fourth set was evenly matched between both teams. In this set, the Lady Bobcats were able to edge out SCHS 25-23.

Being that the match was tied 2-2, it set the stage for the fifth and deciding set. Both teams fought extremely hard, but the Lady Panthers were able to come out on top with a 15-12 victory and the match victory.

The Lady Panthers (3-5) will try to build on their success when they host Brooks County on Tuesday, September 12, at 6 p.m.