Lady Wildcats defeat Marion County in walk-off fashion Published 4:12 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – Thanks to a walk-off sacrifice fly by Destiny LeCroy in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) were able to defeat Marion County (MC) by the score of 5-4 on Thursday, September 7, at Schley County High School.

The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on two hits and they took advantage of an error and a walk.

The Lady Eagles responded by scoring two runs in the top of the fifth, but SCHS regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Brenna Jacobs drove in Dixie Justice on an RBI bunt single.

The Lady Wildcats added to their lead in the bottom of the sixth when Reese Bell reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Emma Walker to score.

MC tied the game in the top of the seventh inning by scoring two runs on three hits. This set the stage for LeCroy’s heroics in the bottom of the seventh. Dixie Justice led off the frame with a single. Brenna Jacobs then hit into a fielder’s choice that allowed Justice to advance to second with one out. Lilly Walker then executed a bunt single that allowed Justice to advance to third. Then LeCroy hit a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Justice to score the winning run.

Justice led the Lady Wildcats’ offense by going 3 for 3 at the plate and Lilly Walker went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Lizzie Barineau got the start in the circle for the Lady Wildcats. She gave up four runs on nine hits, walked one batter and struck out six.

The Lady Wildcats (8-4-1) will try to build on their success when they host Taylor County in another region matchup on Tuesday, September 12, at 5:30 p.m.