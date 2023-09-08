SGTC Drafting Program Holds Fall Advisory Committee Meeting Published 3:19 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

By Pat Peacock

AMERICUS – The advisory committee for the drafting program at South Georgia Technical College recently held its fall semester advisory meeting in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. Representatives from the drafting profession met with faculty and staff of SGTC to discuss the continued development of the college’s drafting program.

South Georgia Technical College drafting instructor Kristie Hudson provided the committee with updates on the program and other related information.

Representing Wade Trim in the meeting were Bella Suarez, People Service Coordinator; Rob Sinclair, Corporate Technology Lead; and Russ Whaley, Designer. Rob Evans, President of IPG Incorporated, also participated.

SGTC representatives present were Academic Dean Dr. David Finley and Director of Institutional Effectiveness Director and Grants Coordinator Katrice Martin.

The purpose of the advisory committee is to help South Georgia Technical College provide the best training for students to help them serve the needs of business and industry. Experts in program-specific fields keep SGTC program personnel abreast of changing conditions and technology in the workplace enabling the college to make sure students are fully prepared to enter the workforce upon graduation.

South Georgia Tech currently offers over 200 associate degree, diploma, and short-term technical certificate of credit programs. Visit www.southgatech.edu to learn more and apply today. Fall C-term begins October 11, and students can earn credit for a full semester in just eight weeks.