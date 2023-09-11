Area Beat Report September 8 through 11, 2023

Published 9:58 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barker, Darian Danvell (Back to Make Bond), 28, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to yield right way turning/Homicide by vehicle-Leaving the scene-felony/Hit and Run-Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
  • Braudne, Stormi Lynn (In Jail), 30, Criminal Damage to Property/Simple Battery/Public Drunkenness
  • Burns-Williams, Devante Marquis (Weekender), 32, Weekender
  • Harbuck, Charles Randall (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation
  • Hill, Monkyleya Quartiz (In Jail), 24, Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance/Conspiracy to commit a felony/Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony/Driving on suspended tag/Driving with no valid insurance/Possession and use of drug related objects
  • Mandujano, Christina (Bonded Out), 38, Obscured or missing license plate
  • McSpadden, Ashley Ragan (Charges dismissed), 31, Probation Violation
  • Patton, Anthony Lafayette (In Jail), 43, USMS
  • Perkins, Ciano Deondralatte (Bonded Out), 34, Battery

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/8

  • 1870 Upper River Rd. at 12:57 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • N Lee St. at Forsyth St. at 2:09 a.m., Driving wrong way on one way street
  • 140 Buttercup Lane at 7:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 19 South near Renecker Rd. Extension at 8:32 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 22 at 9:33 a.m., Citation for speeding
  • 113 Daisy Dr. at 9:44 a.m., Suicide Threat
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 11:17 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 1:04 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 3 at 1:45 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • 152 GA Hwy 308 at 2:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:40 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
  • 190 GA Hwy 49 South at 6:09 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Hwy 280 East about Felder St. at 7:06 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • 111 Honey Suckle Ct. at 8:23 p.m., Burglary
  • 538 Hwy 280 East at 8:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 11:44 p.m., traffic stop/warning issued for headlight requirement
  • MLK and E. Lamar St. at 12:25 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 157 Renecker Rd. at 11:35 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 1188 Salters Mill Rd. at 3:38 p.m., Civil Matter

9/9

  • 900 Southwestern Circle apartment 207 at 5:44 p.m., Hit and Run
  • 245 Shiloh Rd. at 6:32 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Williams Rd. and Hwy 280 East at 6:44 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
  • 1213 Highway 19 North at 7:47 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • Southerfield Rd. and Crisp Dr. at 8:47 p.m., Failure to maintain lane/failure to have license on person
  • Hwy 49 N and MM 23 at 9:14 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
  • Hwy 280 East and Huntington Rd. at 9:35 p.m., Citation for speeding
  • 205 Jackson St. at 10:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 280 West at Shaaban Sub Rd. at 10:35 p.m., Warning issued for headlight requirement
  • 113 Graham St. Apartment B at 10:40 p.m., Information for officer
  • Hwy 280 E and MM 24 at 10:42 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • 105 Trail Lane at 10:46 p.m., Civil Disturbnace
  • Hwy 280 West at Jack Slappy Rd. at 11:26 p.m., Warning issued for tag light requirements
  • Hwy 280 West at Hospital St. at 11:33 p.m., Warning issued for defective headlight
  • Elm Ave. at Smith St. at 3:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 313 West Church St. at 10:26 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 3:06 a.m., Warning issued for following too closely
  • Hwy 280 West at Bob Dodson Rd. at 3:06 a.m., Warning issued for move over law

9/10

  • Hwy 280 West and Hwy 19 South at 3:44 a.m., Warning issued for distracted driving
  • 850 Old Dawson and Arch Helms Rd. at 12:18 p.m., Trouble Unknown
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 603 at 3:50 p.m., Loud Music
  • 746 Yankee Rd. at 4:01 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 135 Rainbow Terrace at 4:02 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 4:04 p.m., Citation for speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 4:09 p.m., Window Tint Violation
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 4:15 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • SGTC Parkway at Old Andersonville Rd. at 4:17 p.m., citation for speeding
  • Hwy 280 East and Brickyard Rd. at 6:22 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
  • Highway 280 E and MM 24 at 6:31 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
  • 116 Lennie St. at 6:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Upper River Rd. and Briarwood Circle at 8:23 p.m., Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
  • 193 Oakturn Dr. at 11:15 p.m., Threats
  • 153 Sunset Park Dr. at 11:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 201 Graham St. at 2:50 a.m., Person Dead/Cardiac Arrest

9/11/23•118 S. M.L. Hudson St. at 3:40 a.m., Welfare Check

 

 

More Local News

Phoebe expands its surgical robotics program

Ribbon Cutting at The Alley on September 8th

Middle Flint Mobilize Recovery Comes to Americus

Monthly Tax Assessor’s Meeting Discusses Owner Privacy and Qpublic.net

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage