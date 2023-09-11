Area Beat Report September 8 through 11, 2023
Published 9:58 pm Monday, September 11, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barker, Darian Danvell (Back to Make Bond), 28, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to yield right way turning/Homicide by vehicle-Leaving the scene-felony/Hit and Run-Duty of driver to stop at scene of accident
- Braudne, Stormi Lynn (In Jail), 30, Criminal Damage to Property/Simple Battery/Public Drunkenness
- Burns-Williams, Devante Marquis (Weekender), 32, Weekender
- Harbuck, Charles Randall (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation
- Hill, Monkyleya Quartiz (In Jail), 24, Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance/Conspiracy to commit a felony/Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony/Driving on suspended tag/Driving with no valid insurance/Possession and use of drug related objects
- Mandujano, Christina (Bonded Out), 38, Obscured or missing license plate
- McSpadden, Ashley Ragan (Charges dismissed), 31, Probation Violation
- Patton, Anthony Lafayette (In Jail), 43, USMS
- Perkins, Ciano Deondralatte (Bonded Out), 34, Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/8
- 1870 Upper River Rd. at 12:57 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- N Lee St. at Forsyth St. at 2:09 a.m., Driving wrong way on one way street
- 140 Buttercup Lane at 7:16 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 19 South near Renecker Rd. Extension at 8:32 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 22 at 9:33 a.m., Citation for speeding
- 113 Daisy Dr. at 9:44 a.m., Suicide Threat
- Sumter County Courthouse at 11:17 a.m., Lost or stolen tag
- Sumter County Courthouse at 1:04 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 3 at 1:45 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
- 152 GA Hwy 308 at 2:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Sumter County Courthouse at 2:40 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- 190 GA Hwy 49 South at 6:09 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 280 East about Felder St. at 7:06 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 111 Honey Suckle Ct. at 8:23 p.m., Burglary
- 538 Hwy 280 East at 8:28 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 11:44 p.m., traffic stop/warning issued for headlight requirement
- MLK and E. Lamar St. at 12:25 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 157 Renecker Rd. at 11:35 a.m., Civil Matter
- 1188 Salters Mill Rd. at 3:38 p.m., Civil Matter
9/9
- 900 Southwestern Circle apartment 207 at 5:44 p.m., Hit and Run
- 245 Shiloh Rd. at 6:32 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Williams Rd. and Hwy 280 East at 6:44 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
- 1213 Highway 19 North at 7:47 p.m., 911 Hangup
- Southerfield Rd. and Crisp Dr. at 8:47 p.m., Failure to maintain lane/failure to have license on person
- Hwy 49 N and MM 23 at 9:14 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
- Hwy 280 East and Huntington Rd. at 9:35 p.m., Citation for speeding
- 205 Jackson St. at 10:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 280 West at Shaaban Sub Rd. at 10:35 p.m., Warning issued for headlight requirement
- 113 Graham St. Apartment B at 10:40 p.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 280 E and MM 24 at 10:42 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- 105 Trail Lane at 10:46 p.m., Civil Disturbnace
- Hwy 280 West at Jack Slappy Rd. at 11:26 p.m., Warning issued for tag light requirements
- Hwy 280 West at Hospital St. at 11:33 p.m., Warning issued for defective headlight
- Elm Ave. at Smith St. at 3:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 313 West Church St. at 10:26 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 East and Mask Rd. at 3:06 a.m., Warning issued for following too closely
- Hwy 280 West at Bob Dodson Rd. at 3:06 a.m., Warning issued for move over law
9/10
- Hwy 280 West and Hwy 19 South at 3:44 a.m., Warning issued for distracted driving
- 850 Old Dawson and Arch Helms Rd. at 12:18 p.m., Trouble Unknown
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 603 at 3:50 p.m., Loud Music
- 746 Yankee Rd. at 4:01 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 135 Rainbow Terrace at 4:02 p.m., 911 Hangup
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 4:04 p.m., Citation for speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 4:09 p.m., Window Tint Violation
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 4:15 p.m., Warning for speeding
- SGTC Parkway at Old Andersonville Rd. at 4:17 p.m., citation for speeding
- Hwy 280 East and Brickyard Rd. at 6:22 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
- Highway 280 E and MM 24 at 6:31 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
- 116 Lennie St. at 6:40 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Upper River Rd. and Briarwood Circle at 8:23 p.m., Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
- 193 Oakturn Dr. at 11:15 p.m., Threats
- 153 Sunset Park Dr. at 11:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 201 Graham St. at 2:50 a.m., Person Dead/Cardiac Arrest
9/11/23•118 S. M.L. Hudson St. at 3:40 a.m., Welfare Check