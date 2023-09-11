Wildcats edge out Bleckley County in overtime Published 3:30 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

From Staff Reports

COCHRAN, GA – It took more than 40 points for them to do it and took an extra session, but the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) were able to outlast Bleckley County in overtime by the score of 48-42 Friday night, September 8, at Bleckley County High School.

The Wildcats drew first blood with 8:13 to go in the first quarter when quarterback Jay Kanazawa threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to JaLewis Solomon. The extra point by Miguel Yanez was good and the Wildcats had a 7-0; lead.

However, the Royals answered back with 5:42 to go in the first quarter when quarterback Kam’ryn Everett completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Markeze Brown. The extra point by Ford Childers was good and the score was tied at 7-7.

With 3:04 to go in the first quarter, the Royals took the lead when running back Joshua Stanley scampered 59 yards for a touchdown. The extra point by Childers was good and the Wildcats found themselves trailing 14-7.

However, SCHS had an answer. With 22 seconds to go in the first quarter, Everett’s pass was intercepted by Solomon, who ran the ball back 27 yards for a pick six. Yanez’s extra point was good and the score was tied at 14-14.

The Wildcats would later take the lead with 7:07 to go before halftime when Kanazawa threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Sims. The extra point by Yanez was good and SCHS would go into halftime leading 21-14.

Once again, however, the Royals would have an answer, as they would cap off a scoring drive with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Everett to Marcus Newson. The extra point by Childers was good and the game was all knotted up at 21-21 with 9:47 to go in the third quarter.

About three minutes later, the Wildcats regained the lead when Kanazawa scored from 13 yards out on a quarterback keeper. The extra point by Yanez was good and SCHS had a 28-21 lead.

However, it didn’t take very long for the Royals to have an answer, as they mounted a scoring drive that went all the way down to the SCHS three-yard line. Then with 5:11 to go in the third quarter, running back Joshua Stanley scored a rushing touchdown from three yards out. The Extra point by Childers was good and the score was at 28-28.

Then with 1:35 to go in the third quarter, the Royals took the lead when running back Rodriguez Flagg capped off a scoring drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown. The extra point by Childers was good and the Wildcats found themselves once again trailing the Royals 35-28.

However, the Wildcats would have an answer. With 9:13 to go in regulation, SCHS completed a scoring drive when Kanazawa threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Solomon. The extra point by Yanez was good and the score was tied at 35-35.

However, just like in a boxing match between two heavyweight fighters, the Royals would have another answer. With 8:08 to go in regulation, quarterback Kam’ryn Everett broke threw the SCHS defense and scampered 55 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was good and the Royals led 42-35.

However, in the waning seconds of regulation, the Wildcats found a way to save themselves, as they capped off a scoring drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown by Solomon. The extra point by Yanez was good and this epoch, high-scoring shoot out would have to be decided in overtime.

In the overtime period, the Wildcats were able to escape Cochran with a 48-42 hard-fought victory, as Kabreon Aldridge would score a 13-yard rushing touchdown to end the game.

The Wildcats (3-0) will try to improve to 4-0 when they travel over to Talbotton, GA on Friday, September 15, to take on Central (Talbotton). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.