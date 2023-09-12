Area Beat Report September 11, 2023
Published 2:47 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Boyd, Barbara Latisha (In Jail), 37, Probation violation
- Braune, Stormi Lynn (In Jail), 30, Criminal Damage to Property – second degree/Simple Battery/Public Drunkenness
- Delgado Costa, Americo Antonio (In Jail), 38, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Foster, Shandalynn Lamieria Unique (Bonded Out), 20, Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Parrish, Brandon Lee (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
- Peaster, Kevin Robert (In Jail), 43, Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Window, windshield or wiper violation
- Woodard, Rusty Duwayne (In Jail), 46, Possession and use of drug related objects
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/11
- 118 S. M.L. Hudson St. at 3:40 a.m., Welfare Check
- 458 Lacross Rd. at 9:51 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 440 GA Hwy 280 East at 10:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 12:16 p.m., Information for officer
- 380 N Spring Creek Circle at 1:28 p.m., Harassing Phone calls
- 795 South GA Tech Parkway at 3:12 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 112 Pecan Circle at 4:03 p.m., Welfare Check
- 144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 4:30 p.m., Financial Transaction Card Fraud
- 434 Hwy 19 North at Rawley Rd. at 5:34 p.m., Accident Report
- 114 Church St. City of Andersonville Office at 6:52 p.m., Theft By Taking – Felony
- 101 W. Church St. at 9:49 p.m., Alarm Activation
9/12
- 277 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:57 a.m., 911 Hangup