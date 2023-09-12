GSW’s Fogel in Top 5 after Day 1 at Bearcat Fall Invitational
Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023
From Staff Reports
GREENWOOD, SC – The eighth-ranked Georgia Southwestern men’s golf team posted a two-round total of 582 to finish 6-over-par on Monday and finish the day tied for 10th place at the Bearcat Fall Invitational hosted by Lander University. The 18-team tournament played at the par-72, 7,073-yard Forest Hills Golf Club features five programs ranked in the top 25 of NCAA Division II according to the latest Golf Coaches Association of America rankings.
Erik Fogel led the Hurricanes with a two-round total of 142 to sit tied for fourth place in the 100-player field heading into Tuesday’s final 18 holes.
Marco Trstenjak posted two rounds of 73 to finish the day tied for 44th. Jack Tharrington finished one stroke back of Trstenjak with a score of 147.
No. 6 North Georgia currently leads at 22-under-par and has a nine stroke lead over second place Columbus State.
The final round begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
For more updates on the GSW golf team follow them on Twitter or Instagram at @GSW_Golf.
2023 BEARCAT FALL INVITATIONAL – TEAM SCORES
|Pos
|Team
|Rd. 1
|Rd. 2
|Total
|+/-
|1
|North Georgia (6)
|278
|276
|554
|-22
|2
|Columbus State
|285
|278
|563
|-13
|3
|USC Aiken
|280
|287
|567
|-9
|4
|Lander
|289
|280
|569
|-7
|T5
|Barton
|288
|288
|576
|E
|T5
|Lincoln Memorial (11)
|283
|293
|576
|E
|T6
|West Florida (3)
|286
|292
|578
|+2
|T6
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|291
|287
|578
|+2
|8
|Wingate
|290
|289
|579
|+3
|T10
|Belmont Abbey
|290
|292
|582
|+6
|T10
|Georgia Southwestern (8)
|290
|292
|582
|+6
|12
|West Georgia
|294
|290
|584
|+8
|13
|Limestone
|298
|291
|589
|+13
|T14
|Anderson (9)
|288
|302
|590
|+14
|T14
|West Georgia (22)
|292
|298
|590
|+14
|16
|Erskine
|287
|304
|591
|+15
|17
|Flagler
|299
|297
|596
|+20
|18
|Georgia College & State
|299
|303
|602
|+26
|( ) – NCAA Division II Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll
GSW SCORES
|Place
|Player
|Rd. 1
|Rd. 2
|Total
|+/-
|T4
|Erik Fogel
|68
|70
|138
|-6
|T44
|Marco Trstenjak
|73
|73
|146
|+2
|T45
|Jack Tharrington
|74
|73
|147
|+3
|T70
|Miles Gray
|75
|76
|151
|+7
|T70
|Payne Sells
|75
|76
|151
|+7