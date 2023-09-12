GSW’s Fogel in Top 5 after Day 1 at Bearcat Fall Invitational Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

GREENWOOD, SC – The eighth-ranked Georgia Southwestern men’s golf team posted a two-round total of 582 to finish 6-over-par on Monday and finish the day tied for 10th place at the Bearcat Fall Invitational hosted by Lander University. The 18-team tournament played at the par-72, 7,073-yard Forest Hills Golf Club features five programs ranked in the top 25 of NCAA Division II according to the latest Golf Coaches Association of America rankings.

Erik Fogel led the Hurricanes with a two-round total of 142 to sit tied for fourth place in the 100-player field heading into Tuesday’s final 18 holes.

Marco Trstenjak posted two rounds of 73 to finish the day tied for 44th. Jack Tharrington finished one stroke back of Trstenjak with a score of 147.

No. 6 North Georgia currently leads at 22-under-par and has a nine stroke lead over second place Columbus State.

The final round begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

For more updates on the GSW golf team follow them on Twitter or Instagram at @GSW_Golf.

2023 BEARCAT FALL INVITATIONAL – TEAM SCORES

Pos Team Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Total +/- 1 North Georgia (6) 278 276 554 -22 2 Columbus State 285 278 563 -13 3 USC Aiken 280 287 567 -9 4 Lander 289 280 569 -7 T5 Barton 288 288 576 E T5 Lincoln Memorial (11) 283 293 576 E T6 West Florida (3) 286 292 578 +2 T6 Lenoir-Rhyne 291 287 578 +2 8 Wingate 290 289 579 +3 T10 Belmont Abbey 290 292 582 +6 T10 Georgia Southwestern (8) 290 292 582 +6 12 West Georgia 294 290 584 +8 13 Limestone 298 291 589 +13 T14 Anderson (9) 288 302 590 +14 T14 West Georgia (22) 292 298 590 +14 16 Erskine 287 304 591 +15 17 Flagler 299 297 596 +20 18 Georgia College & State 299 303 602 +26 ( ) – NCAA Division II Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

GSW SCORES