Lady Hurricanes play to 0-0 draw with Rollins Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

ORLANDO – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 tie with Rollins College on Sunday afternoon in Orlando, FL.

The match was a defensive battle between the two schools and GSW goalkeeper Alana Beddow saved all 18 shots attempted by Rollins and earned her first shut out in school history.

GSW (1-2-1) will be back home to face off against Peach Belt Conference rival North Georgia 5:00 P.M. on Saturday.