Lady Hurricanes play to 0-0 draw with Rollins

Published 3:59 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

GSW freshman forward Siara Moore is seen here competing for the Lady Hurricanes. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

ORLANDO – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer team played to a 0-0 tie with Rollins College on Sunday afternoon in Orlando, FL.

The match was a defensive battle between the two schools and GSW goalkeeper Alana Beddow saved all 18 shots attempted by Rollins and earned her first shut out in school history.

GSW (1-2-1) will be back home to face off against Peach Belt Conference rival North Georgia 5:00 P.M. on Saturday.

More Sports

Five-run fifth inning propels Schley County past Taylor County

GSW’s Fogel in Top 5 after Day 1 at Bearcat Fall Invitational

GSW men’s soccer team wins second consecutive match

Furlow Charter Cross Country teams place in the top 10 at Lee County Invitational

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage