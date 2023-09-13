Area Beat Report September 12, 2023

Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Banks, Matthew Jordan (Bonded Out), 22, Battery against a female who is pregnant
  • Boyton, Coneshia Louise (Bonded Out), 39, Aggravated Assault
  • Campbell, Joshua James (Bonded Out), 19, Burglary – 2nd degree/Theft By Deception – Felony
  • Daniels, Gregory Lee (In Jail), 48, Failure to Appear/Battery – Family Violence/Terroristic threats and Acts/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Delgado Costa, Americo Antonio (In Jail), 38, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Ellington, Kimberly Marie (In Jail), 33, Forgery – 3rd degree
  • Floyd, Otis Lee (Bonded Out), 41, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Speeding/Failure to obey stop sign/Reckless Driving
  • Hunter, Jaelyn Tynajia (In Jail), 17, Aggravated Assault against Law Enforcement officer when engaged on official duty/Simple Battery
  • Johnson, Karl Wayne (In Jail), 52, Sentenced for Webster County
  • Mable, Trequez Daquan (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
  • Westbrook, Anthony Deon (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation
  • Woodard, Rusty Duwayne (In Jail), 46, Possession and use of drug related objects

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/12

  • 277 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:57 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 2925 GA Hwy 195 North at 9:27 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 425 Three Bridges Rd. at 10:16 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Forsyth St. at Prince St. at 2:46 p.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
  • 120 12th St. at U.S.M.S. at 2:46 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 205 Pheasant Dr. at 3:32 p.m., Information for officer
  • Southerfield Rd. at South Georgia Tech Parkway at 3:54 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • N Lee St. at Prince St. at 4:04 p.m., Driver issued warning for driving the wrong way on one way street.
  • 645 Hwy 49 South at 9:04 p.m., Animal Complaint

9/13

  • 3202 GA Hwy 195 N at 5:10 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 904 Old Andersonville Rd. at 6:54 a.m., Information for officer
  • 1704 South Lee St. at 3:04 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for tail light violation

