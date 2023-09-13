Area Beat Report September 12, 2023
Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Banks, Matthew Jordan (Bonded Out), 22, Battery against a female who is pregnant
- Boyton, Coneshia Louise (Bonded Out), 39, Aggravated Assault
- Campbell, Joshua James (Bonded Out), 19, Burglary – 2nd degree/Theft By Deception – Felony
- Daniels, Gregory Lee (In Jail), 48, Failure to Appear/Battery – Family Violence/Terroristic threats and Acts/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Delgado Costa, Americo Antonio (In Jail), 38, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Ellington, Kimberly Marie (In Jail), 33, Forgery – 3rd degree
- Floyd, Otis Lee (Bonded Out), 41, Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/Speeding/Failure to obey stop sign/Reckless Driving
- Hunter, Jaelyn Tynajia (In Jail), 17, Aggravated Assault against Law Enforcement officer when engaged on official duty/Simple Battery
- Johnson, Karl Wayne (In Jail), 52, Sentenced for Webster County
- Mable, Trequez Daquan (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
- Westbrook, Anthony Deon (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation
- Woodard, Rusty Duwayne (In Jail), 46, Possession and use of drug related objects
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/12
- 277 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:57 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 2925 GA Hwy 195 North at 9:27 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 425 Three Bridges Rd. at 10:16 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Forsyth St. at Prince St. at 2:46 p.m., Failure to signal lane change or turn
- 120 12th St. at U.S.M.S. at 2:46 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 205 Pheasant Dr. at 3:32 p.m., Information for officer
- Southerfield Rd. at South Georgia Tech Parkway at 3:54 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- N Lee St. at Prince St. at 4:04 p.m., Driver issued warning for driving the wrong way on one way street.
- 645 Hwy 49 South at 9:04 p.m., Animal Complaint
9/13
- 3202 GA Hwy 195 N at 5:10 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 904 Old Andersonville Rd. at 6:54 a.m., Information for officer
- 1704 South Lee St. at 3:04 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for tail light violation