Area Beat Report September 13, 2023

Published 2:18 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Baisden, Nyesha Jenay (Bonded Out), 29, Failure to Appear
  • Daniels, Gregory Lee (In Jail), 47, Failure to appear/Battery – Family Violence/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Gordon, Kelvin Donta (In Jail), 36, Aggravated Assault
  • Harris, Dwayne Derel (Bonded Out), 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Lumpkin, Jasmonique M (Bonded Out), 31, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Robinson, Natasha Nicole (Bonded Out), 33, Forgery 4th degree – checks under $1,500.00/Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
  • Serrano, Lavonne Michell (In Jail), 44, Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle
  • Simpson, Thamir Jakalvin (In Jail), 35, Driving while license suspended or revoked

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/13

  • 1704 S. Lee St. at 3:04 a.m., Warning issued for tail light violation
  • 3202 GA Hwy 195 North at 5:10 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 904 Old Andersonville Rd. at 6:54 a.m., Information for officer
  • US Hwy 19 North about Mile Marker 15 at 7:41 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 637 GA Hwy 27 E at 10:16 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 272 E Rock Hill Rd. at 12:03 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 3175 GA Hwy 195N at 12:45 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 12:55 p.m., Simple Battery/Disruption of public school
  • Bumphead Rd. south of learning lane at 1:50 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 2:16 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:03 p.m., Found Property
  • 808 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:25 p.m., Found Property
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 3:30 p.m., Simple Battery/Disruption of public school
  • 175 Lakeshore Dr. at 4:13 p.m., Information for officer
  • 228 S. ML Hudson St. at 5:15 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 1949 Hwy 49 N at 9:39 p.m., Fire
  • South GA Tech Parkway at GA State Route 49 at 11:09 p.m., warning for speeding

9/14

  • 111 Honeysuckle Ct. at 1:56 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 357 RW Jones Rd. at 2:21 a.m., Suspicious Person

 

 

 

