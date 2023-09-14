Area Beat Report September 13, 2023
Published 2:18 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Baisden, Nyesha Jenay (Bonded Out), 29, Failure to Appear
- Daniels, Gregory Lee (In Jail), 47, Failure to appear/Battery – Family Violence/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Gordon, Kelvin Donta (In Jail), 36, Aggravated Assault
- Harris, Dwayne Derel (Bonded Out), 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Lumpkin, Jasmonique M (Bonded Out), 31, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Robinson, Natasha Nicole (Bonded Out), 33, Forgery 4th degree – checks under $1,500.00/Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Serrano, Lavonne Michell (In Jail), 44, Theft By Taking Motor Vehicle
- Simpson, Thamir Jakalvin (In Jail), 35, Driving while license suspended or revoked
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/13
- 1704 S. Lee St. at 3:04 a.m., Warning issued for tail light violation
- 3202 GA Hwy 195 North at 5:10 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 904 Old Andersonville Rd. at 6:54 a.m., Information for officer
- US Hwy 19 North about Mile Marker 15 at 7:41 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 637 GA Hwy 27 E at 10:16 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 272 E Rock Hill Rd. at 12:03 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 3175 GA Hwy 195N at 12:45 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 12:55 p.m., Simple Battery/Disruption of public school
- Bumphead Rd. south of learning lane at 1:50 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 2:16 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:03 p.m., Found Property
- 808 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:25 p.m., Found Property
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 3:30 p.m., Simple Battery/Disruption of public school
- 175 Lakeshore Dr. at 4:13 p.m., Information for officer
- 228 S. ML Hudson St. at 5:15 p.m., Welfare Check
- 1949 Hwy 49 N at 9:39 p.m., Fire
- South GA Tech Parkway at GA State Route 49 at 11:09 p.m., warning for speeding
9/14
- 111 Honeysuckle Ct. at 1:56 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 357 RW Jones Rd. at 2:21 a.m., Suspicious Person