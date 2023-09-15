Lady Raiders fall to Deerfield-Windsor Published 4:09 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) were hoping to build on their recent 17-2 victory over Valwood with a win over their archrivals, the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights. However, DWS came up with timely hitting throughout the game and SAR fell to the Lady Knights by the score of 6-2 on Thursday, September 14, at the Southland Academy softball complex.

The Lady Knights scored two runs on two hits in the top of the first. The big hit in the inning came off the bat of Brityn Butler, who drove in a run on an RBI double.

However, the Lady Raiders fought back in the bottom of the second inning with two runs of their own. Alyssa Godwin led off the frame with a single and Adler Rae Owens drew a walk. Then Gracie Wilson came up with an RBI single, which was followed by a sacrifice fly from Riley McCree. At this point, the game was tied at 2-2.

The Lady Knights responded with a run in the top of the third when Tamiyah Brown drove in Joy Hubbard on an RBI triple. Then in the top of the sixth, the Lady Knights added two more runs on two hits, including a two-run double by Brown.

Then in the top of the seventh, DWS added an insurance run and went on to defeat the Lady Raiders 6-2.

SAR will try to put themselves back in the win column when they travel down to Damascus, GA to take on Southwest Georgia Academy on Monday, September 18. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.