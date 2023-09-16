Turnovers doom Raiders in hard-fought battle with SGA Published 4:20 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

AMERICUS – Friday night’s contest between Southland Academy (SAR) and Southwest Georgia Academy (SGA) was a back and forth scoring affair in the second half, but unfortunately for the Raiders, they were undone by four turnovers and it led to a 35-21 loss to the Warriors at Harvey Simpson Stadium.

Another factor in the outcome of the game was the line of scrimmage, as the Warriors were able to establish their running game consistently throughout the contest.

“We knew they were going to be a really physical bunch at the line of scrimmage and their backs ran really hard,” SAR Head Coach Rod Murray said. “You’re limited on how many possessions you get, but our team played hard and made it a battle in the second half and I’m proud of them for that. We will go back to work and get ready for region play.”

Neither offense could get things going in the fist quarter, but midway through the second quarter, the Warriors capped off a scoring drive when running back Thorn Johnson scored from five yards out. The extra point was good and the Raiders found themselves trailing 7-0 with 6:33 to go before halftime.

On the Raiders’ next possession, they tried a halfback pass, as quarterback Banks Simmons threw the ball to Trey Sellers, who tried to throw the ball back to Simmons, but Sellers’ pass was intercepted and run back for a touchdown by Brody Enfinger. The extra point was good and Southland trailed 14-0.

Things did not go well on Southland’s ensuing possession, as the Raiders committed another turnover on a fumble. Fortunately for the Raiders, the SAR defense was able to force the Warriors into turning the ball over on downs and got the ball back.. However, the Raiders fumbled the ball once again and it was recovered by Jackson Jones of SGA. This gave the Warriors another chance to put points on the board. A few plays later, SGA running back Eli Enfinger scored from about four yards out. The extra point was good and the Raiders were in a deep hole, trailing 21-0 at the half.

Being that the Raiders, who won the coin toss, decided to defer till the second half, they got the ball first to start the third quarter. On their first possession of the quarter, the Raiders were able to move the ball down to the SGA 25-yard line. Then on third and seven from the SGA 22, Simmons pitched the ball off to Luke Tarrer, who ran the ball down to the SGA 10. On the next play, Simmons scored on a quarterback keeper, but the play was nullified due to a holding penalty against SAR. This made it first and goal from the SGA 20 for the Raiders.

A few plays later on fourth down and 10, a pass interference penalty was assessed against the Warriors, making it fourth and goal from the eight. Then Simmons was able to complete a touchdown pass to Will Godwin. The extra point by Cooper Boren was good and the Raiders had life, trailing 21-7.

On the Warriors’ next possession, they were able to use the running attack of Eli Enfinger to move the ball deep into SAR territory. However, on first and goal from the five-yard line, the Raiders were able to force and recover a fumble, giving life to the offense and the team as a whole. A few plays later, Simmons was able to find Allen Styck for big yardage. Then a pass interference penalty was called against SGA, which moved the ball down to the SGA 38-yard line. Then on the very next play, Simmons completed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Trey Sellers. The extra point by Cooper Boren was good and just like that, the Raiders went from the door step of depression to the euphoric feeling of being back in the ball game, as they only trailed 21-14 with 9:23 to go in the game.

However, just as the Raiders were getting back into the game, the Warriors struck again just as quickly, as running back Colt Williams broke through tackles and scampered 53 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was good and just like, the Raiders found themselves down by double digits again, trailing 28-14.

However, the Raiders responded very quickly, as Mac McMichael took the ensuing kickoff 90-yards for another Southland touchdown. The extra point by Boren was good and the Raiders were once again back in the game, trailing 28-21 with 8:14 to go in the game

On the Warriors’ next possession, they were able to move the ball deep into SAR territory once again. Then on second and goal from the SAR 1-yard line, Colt Williams scored his second rushing touchdown of the night. The extra point was good and the Raiders found themselves trailing 35-21.

However, just as the Raiders were getting the ball back to mount another scoring drive, they committed their fourth turnover of the night, as Simmons’ pass was intercepted by Colt Williams and brought back deep into SAR territory.

At that point, all that was needed was for the Warriors to take a knee and run out the clock, which they did, resulting in a 35-21 loss for the Raiders.

SAR (2-3) will try to get back into the win column when they host Terrell Academy next Friday night, September 22, at 7:30 p.m.