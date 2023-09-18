Area Beat Report September 15 through 18, 2023
Published 6:43 pm Monday, September 18, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bailey, James Austin (In Jail), 22, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Possession, Manufacturing and distributing synthetic Marijuana/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Beal, Kazinski Undray (Bonded Out), 44, Speeding/DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driver use due care
- Brown, Fernando Lopez (In Jail), 36, Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance/Possession, Manufacturing, Distribution, Delivery or Sale of Marijuana/Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to maintain lane/Driving with open alcohol container
- Burns-Williams, Devante Marquis (Weekender), 31, Weekender
- Devane, Keith Leon (In Jail), 59, Criminal Trespass
- Fuller, Zhakera Yokolanda (In Jail), 24, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony
- Jones, Christopher Levar (In Jail), 45, Purchase, Possession, Manufacturing, distribution or sale of Marijuana
- Jones, Clifford (Bonded Out), 52, Speeding/Driving while unlicensed
- Mims, Russell Stephen (In Jail), 56, Failure to appear for finger printable charge
- Pulido, Nicole Lynn (In Jail), 34, Manufacturing, delivering, possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid Marijuana/Possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance/Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
- Torres, Christian Lorenzo (In Jail), 23, Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Probation Violation
- Wright, Reginald Pernell (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/15
- 803 Flintstone Dr. at 11 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 E and Middle River Rd. at 11:15 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 127 Myrtle Spring Rd. at 11:16 p.m., Welfare Check
- 3175 GA Hwy 195 N at 11:44 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Tallent Store Road and Shiloh Rd. at 2:10 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 3175 GA Hwy 195 N at 2:25 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA State Route 3 at GA State Route 30 at 5:32 p.m., Child or youth restraint not used properly
- 354 Shiloh Rd. at 9:10 p.m., Civil Matter
9/16
- US Highway 280 W at Jenkins Rd. at 1:19 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 124 Lois Lane at 1:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Shiloh Rd. and US Highway 19 North at 3:32 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 3175 GA Hwy 195 N at 3:19 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 10:05 a.m., Information for officer
- Sumter LEC at 11:43 a.m., Theft
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sheriff’s Office front lobby at 1:37 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 3155 GA Hwy 195 N at 1:45 p.m., Bad Child