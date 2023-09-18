Furlow Charter girls win Marion County Ninth Annual Invitational Published 4:29 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

From Staff Reports

BUENA VISTA, GA – The Furlow Charter Lady Falcons (FC) were flying high on Saturday, September 16, as they ended up winning the Marion County Ninth Annual Invitational cross country meet.

The Lady Falcons finished with a total of 46 points, which was 30 points less than meet runners-up Worth County, who finished with 76 points. In the sport of cross country, the goal is to earn the least amount of points possible. The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS), who were also competing in the meet, finished in fifth place with a total of 108 points.

Individually, FC’s Maria Kilheffer won the girls’ race and finished in a time of 21:23.14. Her teammate, Elizabeth Arizmendi, finished in fifth place in a time of 23:40.23: Mallory Crenshaw of Schley County (SCHS) was the first Lady Wildcat to cross the finish line. Crenshaw crossed the line in sixth place in a time of 24:02.56.

Karen Perez was the next FC runner to finish the race, as she finished in 10th place out of 66 competitors in a time of 25:14.99. Her FC teammate, Addison Drinnon, finished in 15th place with a time of 26:49.65.

The next local runner to cross the finish line was Syruis Zhang of Furlow Charter, who crossed the line in 21st place with a time of 28:16.72. Other Furlow Charter and Schley County female runners who turned in strong performances are as follows:

Payton Goodin (SCHS) 28:46.13

Emily Wilder (SCHS) 28:50.18

Ashley Narvaez (FC) 29:19.20

Kaleigh Johnson (SCHS) 29:40.35

Shelby Barfield (SCHS) 31:39.94

Litzy Alejo (FC) 32:01.74

Lily Harris (SCHS) 32:36.98

Britton Cox (SCHS) 32:48.63

Brandi Ardon (FC) 33:01.67

Mikayla Jackson (SCHS) 33:32.05

Abby Kirkland (SCHS) 34:24.18

Sarah Renfroe (SCHS) 34:34.15

Harley Eggers (SCHS) 40:29.17

In boys’ action, both the Furlow Charter and Schley County teams finished in strong fashion. The FC Falcons finished in fifth place as a team with 126 points and the SCHS Wildcats finished in seventh with a total of 187 points.

Individually, Dennis Gonzalez of FC was the first local male runner to cross the finish line. Gonzalez finished in eighth place with a time of 18:53.43. Luis Sanchez of Schley County finished two spots behind Gonzalez in 10th place with a time of 19:12.51. Haydn Wright of FC was the next local runner to cross, finishing in a time of 19:47.64. Wright’s teammate, Ian Biedermann, finished 17th out of 91 competitors with a time of 20:15.59. Other Furlow Charter and Schley County male runners who finished with strong performances are as follows:

Matteo DeTitta (SCHS) 22:56.85

Cole Bartholome (FC) 24:13.60

Sterling Blanchard (SCHS) 24:17.96

Jacob Wilson (FC) 24:25.06

Ty Grace (SCHS) 24:57.82

Tra Thomas (SCHS) 25:07.71

Wiley Stewart (FC) 25:35.50

Antonio Arencibia (SCHS) 31:42.71

Jayden Monford (SCHS) 33:36.74

Kyler Walton (SCHS) 33:41.40

Information in this article was obtained from the website www.ga.milesplit.com.