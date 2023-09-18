GSW Men’s Soccer Team draws with North Georgia Published 5:29 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Peach Belt Conference rival North Georgia on Saturday night, September 16, at Hurricane Field.

The match was a defensive struggle, as both teams could not bide a goal over the opening 45 minutes and played to a 0-0 stalemate in the first half.

Andres Melendez scored the Hurricanes only goal, as he ran and weaved through three UNG defenders and connected on a beautiful shot in the 61st minute that gave GSW a 1-0 advantage.

GSW did not have the lead long, as the Nighthawks made a run and scored the equalizer with 22 minutes to spare.

The Hurricanes fought hard and had chances, but could not capitalize on the missed opportunities.

GSW will end a three-match home stand on Wednesday night, September 20, against Embry-Riddle at 7 p.m. at Hurricane field.