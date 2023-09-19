Area Beat Report September 18, 2023
Published 10:15 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Joshua Isaiah Omar (In Jail), Probation Violation/Chidl Support Bench Warrant
- Fluellen, Jychera (Bonded Out), 19, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Citation for speeding
- Harpe, Devonte Marquis (In Jail), 28, Theft by taking/Entering Auto
- Johnson, Robert Lee (In Jail), 32, Criminal Trespass
- Wilkerson, Marcus Idarius (In Jail), 25, Theft By Shoplifting/Burglary – Second Degree/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/18
- District Line Rd. at Havencrest Dr. at 12:35 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to dim headlights
- GA State Route 30 at District Line Rd. at 3:16 a.m., Citation for speeding
- Youngs Mill Rd. at 9:35 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 1601 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. at Health Department at 10:53 a.m., Theft
- 265 Hwy 27 East at 1:29 p.m., Criminal trespass
- Sumter County High School at 2:28 p.m., Affray (Fighting)
- 318 Railroad St. at 2:58 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 1387 US Highway 280 East at 3:03 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 4:46 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Hwy 49 N and Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:08 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 3155 Hwy 195 North at 9:15 p.m., Missing Child
- E. Lamar St. at Tripp St. at Advance Auto Parts at 9:23 p.m., Warning issued for tag requirement violation
- 733 Tallent Store Road at 10:21 p.m., Welfare Check
- 144 Santa Rosa Dr. at 6:10 a.m., Bad Child