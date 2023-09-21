Lady Wildcats take advantage of errors in win over Crawford County Published 3:36 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

ELLAVILLE – It has been said that good teams make the most of their opportunities when their opponents make errors. In the case of the Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) against Crawford County (CC), it was no exception. SCHS took advantage of six CC errors and used timely hitting en route to a 9-2 victory over the Lady Eagles on Wednesday, September 20, at Wildcat Park.

“I’m proud of my girls for the way they played. We seem to be rolling in a positive direction. We are trending at the right time,” SCHS Head Coach Jody Sellars said. “We’ve struggled offensively at times this year. We’ve struggled defensively at times. We played a solid game. We took advantage of errors. We ran the bases well and then we had some timely hits. Everybody is doing their part right now and that’s huge going into the playoffs because it’s not going to take one or two. It’s going to take a team of nine. Right now, I really like where our girls are trending. Like I said, we’re trending in an upward direction heading into playoff time and I’m hoping that we can be consistent and keep rolling here for the next month,” Sellars continued.

In total, the Lady Wildcats took advantage of six errors committed by the Lady Eagles, while the Lady Wildcats themselves committed four.

SCHS jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as they scored four runs on two hits and took advantage of two errors. CC scored a run in the top of the second inning, but the Lady Wildcats responded in the bottom half of the inning, as Emma Walker drove in Destiny LeCroy on an RBI double to give SCHS a 5-1 lead.

Then in the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Wildcats struck again with four more runs. Abbie Cheek belted a solo home run over the centerfield fence and Dixie Justice drove in another run on an RBI single. Then after Brenna Jacobs reached on an infield hit, Justice would later score on a passed ball. Then Lilly Walker was able to reach when she hit a fly ball that was misplayed by the CC right fielder.

CC was able to score another run in the top of the fourth, but that would be as close as the Lady Eagles would get, as the Lady Wildcats would go on to win by the score of 9-2.

Abbie Cheek led the Lady Wildcats’ offense by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, a double, three RBIs and a run scored. In total, the Lady Wildcats scored nine runs on eight hits, while CC scored two runs on five hits.

Lizzie Barineau had another solid outing in the circle for SCHS. She gave up two runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Lady Wildcats are currently on a two-game winning streak and will try to extend it to three when they host Manchester on Thursday, September 21, at 5 p.m.