Area Beat Report September 22 through 26, 2023
Published 4:08 pm Monday, September 25, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Reynolds, Jessica (Bonded Out), 35, Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Roberts, Carneal Deon (Bonded Out), 42, Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Black, Jesse Patrick (In Jail), 55, Forgery, third degree (felony)
- Burns-Williams, Devante Marquis (Time Served), 31, Weelender
- Dismuke, Robert Lee (In Jail), 35, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Illegal possession of a controlled substance/Possession with synthetic cannabinoid synthetic marijuana
- Foster, Shandalynn Lamieria Unique (Bonded Out), 21, Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
- Griffin, Tanneshia Antwan (Bonded Out), 44, Theft by Shoplifting/City bench warrant
- Little, Carlos Bernard (In Jail), 20, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Illegal possession of a controlled substance/Manuafactured/Deliver/possess with synthetic Cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana
- Mathis, Caleb Marshall (In Jail), Failure to Appear
- Merritt, Lee (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
- Perkins Jeanette (In Jail), Holding for Macon County
- Rayford, Zyra Amelia (In Jail), 25, Conspiracy to Commit a felony/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession with synthetic cannabinoid synthetic marijuana
- Ruiz, Carlos Gomez (In Jail), Criminal Trespass/Underage drinking
- Serrano, Geneotis-Katavious (In Jail), 22, Public Drunkenness/Simple Battery against a person who is 65 or older/Failure to Appear
- Shealy, Hailey Marie (Bonded Out), Harassing Phone calls
- Villa, Jose (Bonded Out), 56, Driving while unlicensed/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to yield
- Walker, Antonio Demarco (In Jail), 45, Battery/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officer/Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/22
- 118 Santa Rosa Dr. at 12:05 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 113 Sylvan Ridge Rd. at 12:22 p.m., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 19 N at Granite Kitchen at 2:54 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 212 Jackson St. at 3:26 p.m., Bad Child
- GA Hwy 27 E at MM 19 at 3:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/no proof of insurance
- 108 E. Lamar St. at Department of Corrections at 3:47 p.m., Pickup/Transport prisoner
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 22 at 4:05 p.m., Traffic Stop/Window Tint Violation
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 4:22 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- 118 Santa Rosa Dr. at 8:25 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 235 Buttercup Lane at 9:01 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Reese St. and Hwy 280 West at 9:18 p.m., traffic stop/Warning issued for break light requirements
- Hwy 280 E at Huntington St. at 9:57 p.m., Warning was issued for speeding
- 1979 Hwy 308 at Israel Farm Supply at 3:16 p.m., Alarm Activation
9/23
- 997 Hwy 30 West at 5:28 p.m., Information for officer
- 233 Lexington Circle at 5:56 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- 2251 Hwy 280 West at 8:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 386 Lower Forks Road at 8:14 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 11 Sullivan Dr. at 9:08 p.m., Loud Music
- E. Forsyth and Manhattan St. at 9:07 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 19 South at Davenport St. at 9:17 p.m., Warning issued for break light violation
- GA Hwy 280 West and Shaban Subdivison Rd. at 11:19 p.m., Warning issued for tag light requirements
- 153 Sunset Park Dr. at Astros at 1:54 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- W. Lamar St. at Baldwin Blvd. at 3:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane
- District Line Rd. at 11:07 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 109 Sandstone Dr. at 3:15 p.m., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 19 N at MM 16 at 2:10 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for reckless driving
9/24
- 280 West at McMath Mill Rd. at 2:20 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight requirements
- 424 Morris Dr. at 3:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- South Freeman Ave. at Battlefield Rd. at 4:14 a.m., Suspicious Person
- W. Forsyth St. at Baldwin Blvd. at 4:34 a.m., Warning issued for failure to maintain lane
- Highway 19 at County Line Rd. at 5:05 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- GA Hwy 3 at Georgia Hwy 30 at 6:12 a.m., Driving too fast for conditions
- 211 Smokey Lane at 3:03 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Holman Rd. and Ratnest Road at 7:28 p.m., Warning in reference to break light requirements
- 114 Country Lane Rd. at 7:12 p.m., Alarm Activation
- South GA Tech Parkway and GA Hwy 49 at 9:34 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 19 South and W. Lamar St. at 9:57 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for headlight violation
- 311 Bob Hale Rd. at 10:50 p.m., Loud Music
- GA Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 1:50 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for tag light violation
- 113 Blue Bell Ln. at 1:18 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
9/25
- Lacross Rd. and South Georgia Tech Parkway at 3:11 a.m., Warning issued in reference to break light requirements.