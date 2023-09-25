Area Beat Report September 22 through 26, 2023

Published 4:08 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Reynolds, Jessica (Bonded Out), 35, Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
  • Roberts, Carneal Deon (Bonded Out), 42, Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
  • Black, Jesse Patrick (In Jail), 55, Forgery, third degree (felony)
  • Burns-Williams, Devante Marquis (Time Served), 31, Weelender
  • Dismuke, Robert Lee (In Jail), 35, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Illegal possession of a controlled substance/Possession with synthetic cannabinoid synthetic marijuana
  • Foster, Shandalynn Lamieria Unique (Bonded Out), 21, Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
  • Griffin, Tanneshia Antwan (Bonded Out), 44, Theft by Shoplifting/City bench warrant
  • Little, Carlos Bernard (In Jail), 20, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Illegal possession of a controlled substance/Manuafactured/Deliver/possess with synthetic Cannabinoid, synthetic marijuana
  • Mathis, Caleb Marshall (In Jail), Failure to Appear
  • Merritt, Lee (In Jail), 47, Probation Violation
  • Perkins Jeanette (In Jail), Holding for Macon County
  • Rayford, Zyra Amelia (In Jail), 25, Conspiracy to Commit a felony/Illegal possession of controlled substance/Possession with synthetic cannabinoid synthetic marijuana
  • Ruiz, Carlos Gomez (In Jail), Criminal Trespass/Underage drinking
  • Serrano, Geneotis-Katavious (In Jail), 22, Public Drunkenness/Simple Battery against a person who is 65 or older/Failure to Appear
  • Shealy, Hailey Marie (Bonded Out), Harassing Phone calls
  • Villa, Jose (Bonded Out), 56, Driving while unlicensed/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to yield
  • Walker, Antonio Demarco (In Jail), 45, Battery/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officer/Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/22

  • 118 Santa Rosa Dr. at 12:05 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 113 Sylvan Ridge Rd. at 12:22 p.m., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 19 N at Granite Kitchen at 2:54 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 212 Jackson St. at 3:26 p.m., Bad Child
  • GA Hwy 27 E at MM 19 at 3:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/no proof of insurance
  • 108 E. Lamar St. at Department of Corrections at 3:47 p.m., Pickup/Transport prisoner
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 22 at 4:05 p.m., Traffic Stop/Window Tint Violation
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 4:22 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • 118 Santa Rosa Dr. at 8:25 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 235 Buttercup Lane at 9:01 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Reese St. and Hwy 280 West at 9:18 p.m., traffic stop/Warning issued for break light requirements
  • Hwy 280 E at Huntington St. at 9:57 p.m., Warning was issued for speeding
  • 1979 Hwy 308 at Israel Farm Supply at 3:16 p.m., Alarm Activation

9/23

  • 997 Hwy 30 West at 5:28 p.m., Information for officer
  • 233 Lexington Circle at 5:56 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • 2251 Hwy 280 West at 8:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 386 Lower Forks Road at 8:14 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 11 Sullivan Dr. at 9:08 p.m., Loud Music
  • E. Forsyth and Manhattan St. at 9:07 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight requirements
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Davenport St. at 9:17 p.m., Warning issued for break light violation
  • GA Hwy 280 West and Shaban Subdivison Rd. at 11:19 p.m., Warning issued for tag light requirements
  • 153 Sunset Park Dr. at Astros at 1:54 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • W. Lamar St. at Baldwin Blvd. at 3:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane
  • District Line Rd. at 11:07 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 109 Sandstone Dr. at 3:15 p.m., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 19 N at MM 16 at 2:10 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for reckless driving

9/24

  • 280 West at McMath Mill Rd. at 2:20 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for headlight requirements
  • 424 Morris Dr. at 3:25 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • South Freeman Ave. at Battlefield Rd. at 4:14 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • W. Forsyth St. at Baldwin Blvd. at 4:34 a.m., Warning issued for failure to maintain lane
  • Highway 19 at County Line Rd. at 5:05 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
  • GA Hwy 3 at Georgia Hwy 30 at 6:12 a.m., Driving too fast for conditions
  • 211 Smokey Lane at 3:03 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Holman Rd. and Ratnest Road at 7:28 p.m., Warning in reference to break light requirements
  • 114 Country Lane Rd. at 7:12 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • South GA Tech Parkway and GA Hwy 49 at 9:34 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for headlight requirements
  • GA Hwy 19 South and W. Lamar St. at 9:57 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for headlight violation
  • 311 Bob Hale Rd. at 10:50 p.m., Loud Music
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 1:50 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for tag light violation
  • 113 Blue Bell Ln. at 1:18 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

9/25

  • Lacross Rd. and South Georgia Tech Parkway at 3:11 a.m., Warning issued in reference to break light requirements.

 

 

