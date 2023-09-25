Phoebe Sumter, Healthy Sumter participates in Annual Senior Festival event Published 4:42 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By Marcus Johnson

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter participated in this year’s Innovative Senior Solutions Senior Festival, which was held at South Georgia Technical College’s Gymnasium (known as the Hangar) on September 13, 2023.

The event, which is hosted annually by Innovative Senior Solutions, had more than 500 senior citizens on hand from Americus, Sumter County and surrounding counties. Phoebe Sumter distributed information and giveaways during the event. In addition, 100 produce bags were given away as part of the Healthy Sumter initiative.

Phoebe Sumter Patient & Family Advisory Council member Elaine Nealy attended the event and was interviewed by WALB’s Fallon Howard.