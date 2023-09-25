Phoebe Sumter, Healthy Sumter participates in Annual Senior Festival event

Published 4:42 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

A large crowd gathered inside the Hangar at South Georgia Technical College for Phoebe Sumter’s annual Senior Festival. Submitted Photo

By Marcus Johnson

 

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter participated in this year’s Innovative Senior Solutions Senior Festival, which was held at South Georgia Technical College’s Gymnasium (known as the Hangar) on September 13, 2023.

The event, which is hosted annually by Innovative Senior Solutions, had more than 500 senior citizens on hand from Americus, Sumter County and surrounding counties.  Phoebe Sumter distributed information and giveaways during the event.  In addition, 100 produce bags were given away as part of the Healthy Sumter initiative.

A member of the South Georgia Tech men’s basketball team is seen here distributing produce at Phoebe Sumter’s annual Senior Festival.
Submitted Photo

Phoebe Sumter Patient & Family Advisory Council member Elaine Nealy attended the event and was interviewed by WALB’s Fallon Howard.

