Area Beat Report September 25, 2023
Published 6:35 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bell, William Theodis (In Jail), 23, Aggravated Assault
- Cranford, Billy (In Jail), 53, Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Fuller, Quincy Sterling (In Jail), 20, Aggravated Assault/False Imprisonment/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children in the third degree or subsequent offense
- Gomez, Mateo Santiz (Bonded Out), 46, Headlight Requirements/Driving without a valid license
- Mercer, Brandon Keith (In Jail), 29, Sexual Battery – Misdemeanor/Burglary – 1st degree/Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
- Rooney, Brandie Lynn (In Jail), 40, DUI-under influence of drugs
- Walker, Antonio Demarco (In Jail), 45, Battery/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Probation Violation
- Walters, Cedric Darnell (In Jail), 37, Seat Belt Violation/Expired or no registration or title/Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or methamphetamine
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/25
- Lacross Rd. and South GA Tech Parkway at 3:11 a.m., Warning issued in reference to break light requirements
- 1268 GA Hwy 280 West at 9:35 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 528 Tallent Store Rd. at 11:30 a.m., Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance/Possession and use of drug related objects/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Sunset Park at Astro Club at 11:40 a.m., Theft
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sheriff’s Office front lobby at 12:49 p.m., Threats
- Sumter County Courthouse at 12:52 p.m., Lost or stolen tag
- Roney Street at Rainbow Terrace at 1:10 p.m., Seat Belt Violation/Expired or no registration or title/Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or methamphetamine
- 738 GA Hwy 118 Lot 8 at 2:37 p.m., Information for officer
- Roney St. at Rainbow Terrace at 2:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Us Highway 19 South at Mile Marker 10 at 2:53 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for speeding
- 450 Lower Forks Rd. at 2:55 p.m., 911 Hangup
- US Highway 19 South at Mile Marker 10 at 2:58 p.m., Obscured or missing license plate
- 126 Violet Dr. at 3:29 p.m., Information for officer
- Browns Mill Pond Rd. and Katherine Lane at 4:56 p.m., Assist Motorist
- South GA Tech Parkway at 6:10 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 153 6th St. at 8:39 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 107 Briarpatch Circle at 10:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 280 West and Hwy 49 South at 11:41 p.m., Driving while unlicensed
9/26
- E Forsyth at Manhattan St. at 6:11 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to signal lane change