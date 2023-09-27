Area Beat Report September 26, 2023
Published 2:58 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Ellis, George (In Jail), 18, Theft by Shoplifting
- Greene, Jameson Larry (In Jail), 38, Criminal Damage to Property/Battery
- Harvey, David Lee (In Jail), 64, Probation Violartion
- Lloyd, Brad Albert (In Jail), 48, Revoked Remainder (Schley County jail)
- Majors, Jeffrey Lynn (In Jail), 37, Pointing or aiming gun at another/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Tyson, Brendon Shamun (Bonded Out), 32, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Failure to have license on person/Headlight requirements
- Waters, Joshua James (In Jail), 35, Holding for Harris County
- Wilborn, Charles Alexander (In Jail), 50, Financial Transaction/Card Fraud/Failure to Appear/Theft By Shoplifting/Financial Transaction/Card Theft
- Wright, Zera Omer (Fine Paid), Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/26
- E Forsyth St. at Manhattan St. at 6:11 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to signal lane change
- US Highway 19 N at Mile Marker 18 at 8:27 a.m., Traffic Stop/tag cover violation and window tint violation
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 9:11 a.m., Accident Report
- 200 Bob Hale Road at 2:59 p.m., Information for officer
- 111 Holley Dr. at 3:27 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 153 6th St. at 3:44 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 442 Bone Rd. at 4:05 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- East Forsyth St. at Georgia Dermatology at 4:19 p.m., Traffic Stop/driving the wrong way on a one way street
- 518 McMath Mill Rd. at 4:31 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 131 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 4:36 p.m., Damage to Property
- 243 E. Rock Hill Dr. at 8:37 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 600 Hwy 280 West at 9:34 p.m., 911 Hangup
- Mask Rd. at Graystone Dr. at 10:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for failure to obey stop sign
- 404 W. Ellaville St. at 11:47 p.m., Information for officer
- GA 280 E at Arlington Dr. at 11:48 p.m., Warning issued in reference to headlight requirements
- GA Hwy 280 E and Briar Patch Rd. at 11:52 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Headlight Requirements
- 173 Dan Reeves Rd. at 2:24 a.m., Suspicious Person