Rayetta Volley Resigns

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners held a Special Called Meeting where the board voted to except the resignation of County Administrator Rayetta Volley. She will continue in her role until January 17, 2024.

Ms Volley expressed her gratitude for the opportunities and experience that she had while working at the Sumter County Board of Commissioners. She stated that she has learned a great deal from multiple colleagues and supervisors throughout her years of service. Ms. Volley stated that she would work with her team to ensure a smooth transition to whom the board chooses as her successor. The board expressed their gratitude toward Ms Volley for her contributions during her tenure.