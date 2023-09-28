Area Beat Report September 27, 2023
Published 2:48 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Dixon, Brandon Charles (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
- Gillis, Casey Ryan (In Jail), 24, Bond Revoked/Obstructing and hindering law enforcement officers
- Haynes, Keith Lamont (In Jail), 28, DUI-Alcohol/Improper passing/Driving too fast for conditions/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Majors, Jeffrey Lynn (Relocated to another jail), 37, Pointing and aiming gun at another/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Mercer, Alexeus Brianna (Charges Dismissed), 29, Failure to Appear
- Woolfork, Kenneth Jermaine (In Jail), Disorderly Conduct/Public Drunkenness/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/27
- 247 GA Hwy 49 S at Lot I at 8:01 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 225 McLittle Bridge Rd. at 8:48 a.m., Information for officers
- 110 Highway 280 West at 10:18 a.m., Welfare Check
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:39 a.m., Information for officer
- 491 Tallent Store Rd. at 10:39 a.m., Mental Subject
- 183 Blacksmith Rd. at 7:52 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 243 East Rock Hill Dr. at 9:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Arlington Dr. exit and Richmond Rd. at 9:44 p.m., Shots Fired
9/28
- Basket Factory Rd. and Larry Cromer Dr. at 12:55 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
•GA State Route 377 at Rose Ave. at 2:41 a.m., Accident In