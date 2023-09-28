Area Beat Report September 27, 2023

Published 2:48 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Dixon, Brandon Charles (In Jail), 24, Probation Violation
  • Gillis, Casey Ryan (In Jail), 24, Bond Revoked/Obstructing and hindering law enforcement officers
  • Haynes, Keith Lamont (In Jail), 28, DUI-Alcohol/Improper passing/Driving too fast for conditions/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Majors, Jeffrey Lynn (Relocated to another jail), 37, Pointing and aiming gun at another/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Mercer, Alexeus Brianna (Charges Dismissed), 29, Failure to Appear
  • Woolfork, Kenneth Jermaine (In Jail), Disorderly Conduct/Public Drunkenness/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/27

  • 247 GA Hwy 49 S at Lot I at 8:01 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 225 McLittle Bridge Rd. at 8:48 a.m., Information for officers
  • 110 Highway 280 West at 10:18 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:39 a.m., Information for officer
  • 491 Tallent Store Rd. at 10:39 a.m., Mental Subject
  • 183 Blacksmith Rd. at 7:52 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 243 East Rock Hill Dr. at 9:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Arlington Dr. exit and Richmond Rd. at 9:44 p.m., Shots Fired

9/28

  • Basket Factory Rd. and Larry Cromer Dr. at 12:55 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

•GA State Route 377 at Rose Ave. at 2:41 a.m., Accident In

More Local News

Rayetta Volley Resigns

Area Beat Report September 26, 2023

Area Beat Report September 25, 2023

GSW raises over $110,000 from all 50 states on Day of Giving

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage