Area Beat Report September 28, 2023

Published 2:38 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Haynes, Keith Lamont (In Jail), 38, DUI-Alcohol/Improper passing

/Driving too fast for conditions/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked/City Probation

  • Johnson, Dave’On Jawon (In Jail), 24, Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers/City Probation
  • Mitchell, Michael Andrew (In Jail), 28, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • Parks, Trevon Harry (In Jail), 24, Theft By Taking – Felony/Failure to Appear
  • Slaughter, Jayden Isaiah (In Jail), 18, holding for Newton County Sheriff’s Office

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/28

  • Basket Factory Dr. and Larry Cromer Dr. at 12:55 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA State Route 377 at Rose Ave. at 2:41 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 3155 GA Hwy 195 N at 8:11 a.m., Bad Child
  • 420 Botsford Road at 9 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • District Line Rd. and 49 N at 12:18 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 49N about the round about at 12:18 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to yield the right of way
  • Fresh Start Academy at 1:31 p.m., Information for officer
  • 676 RW Jones Rd. at 5:33 p.m., Illegal Dumping
  • GA State Route 30 at District Line Rd. at 6:39 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 1547 US Hwy 280 West at GA Seed Development at 8:43 p.m., Unsecured Door
  • 161 Packing House Rd. at 9:32 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • Dead End of Larry Cromer Dr. at 2:28 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 30 West near County Line Rd. at Gas N Go at 6:39 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

•District Line Rd. at North Pointe Dr. at 2:08 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for spee

