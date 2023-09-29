Area Beat Report September 28, 2023 Published 2:38 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

Haynes, Keith Lamont (In Jail), 38, DUI-Alcohol/Improper passing

/Driving too fast for conditions/Possession of open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked/City Probation

Johnson, Dave’On Jawon (In Jail), 24, Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers/City Probation

Mitchell, Michael Andrew (In Jail), 28, Criminal Damage to Property – 2 nd Degree

Degree Parks, Trevon Harry (In Jail), 24, Theft By Taking – Felony/Failure to Appear

Slaughter, Jayden Isaiah (In Jail), 18, holding for Newton County Sheriff’s Office

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

9/28

Basket Factory Dr. and Larry Cromer Dr. at 12:55 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

GA State Route 377 at Rose Ave. at 2:41 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

3155 GA Hwy 195 N at 8:11 a.m., Bad Child

420 Botsford Road at 9 a.m., Alarm Activation

District Line Rd. and 49 N at 12:18 p.m., Assist Motorist

GA Hwy 49N about the round about at 12:18 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to yield the right of way

Fresh Start Academy at 1:31 p.m., Information for officer

676 RW Jones Rd. at 5:33 p.m., Illegal Dumping

GA State Route 30 at District Line Rd. at 6:39 p.m., Traffic Stop

1547 US Hwy 280 West at GA Seed Development at 8:43 p.m., Unsecured Door

161 Packing House Rd. at 9:32 p.m., 911 Hangup

Dead End of Larry Cromer Dr. at 2:28 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle

GA Hwy 30 West near County Line Rd. at Gas N Go at 6:39 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

•District Line Rd. at North Pointe Dr. at 2:08 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for spee