Area Beat Report September 29 through October 2, 2023
Published 9:16 pm Monday, October 2, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bridges, Savion Demarcus (Bonded Out), 28, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Brown, Devin John (In Jail), 26, Aggravated Battery
- Burns-Williams, Devante Marquis (Bonded Out), 31, Weekender
- Campbell, Jatavious Deshawn (In Jail), 18, Criminal Trespass
- Delgado Costa, Americo Antonio (In Jail), 39,Aggravated Stalking
- Hagan, Camira Danielle (Bonded Out), 19, Headlight Requirements/Giving false name, address, or birthdate to police officers/Driving while unlicensed/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Hankerson, Carlos Antwan (In Jail), 44, Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Hicks, James Derrick (In Jail), 29, Battery/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Probation Violation
- McCoy, James Arthur (In Jail), 30, Theft By Taking
- Monts, Quantavious Apperson (In Jail), 25, Disorderly Conduct
- Payne, Brittany Consuela (In Jail), 24, DUI-Alchol/Failure to maintain lane
- Smith, Angela Michelle (In Jail), 20, Affray (Fighting)
- Smith, Shonda Donyell (In Jail), 22, Affray (Fighting)/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Walker, Aqualexus Ja’Nayesha (In Jail), Affray (Fighting),
- Wilson, Devon Lamar (In Jail), 40, DUI-Alcohol and Drugs/Must have headlight and tail light on while operating vehicle/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Wooley, Ronica Leigh (In Jail), 50, Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intention to commit a felony/Theft of lost or mislaid property – felony
- Wright, Wardarious Deshaun (Bonded Out), 23, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Seat Belt Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
9/29
- District Line Rd. at North Pointe Dr. at 2:08 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- GA Hwy 30 West near County Line Rd. at Gas N Go at 6:39 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 280 West at 9:12 a.m., Theft
- 108 Wood Valley Rd. at 9:39 a.m., Alarm Report
- Georgia Hwy 49 N about Freeman Rd. at 9:40 a.m., Warning for passing in a no passing zone
- 3155 GA Hwy 195 N at 10:03 a.m., Bad Child
- Lamar St. in front of Kennibrew Store at 11:01 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Lakewood Ave. off US Highway 19 North at 12:12 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 153 Sixth St. at 1 p.m., Theft
- 132 Gary Brewer Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Welfare Check
- Lamar Rd. about Brickyard Rd. at 3:48 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 153 Sixth St. at 4:51 p.m., Theft
- 131 Pecan Terrace at 5:57 p.m., Suicide Threat
- GA State Route 49 near District Line Rd. at 7:31 p.m., Damage to Property
- 160 Lawhorn Circle at 10:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Roy Circle at Packing House Rd. at 10:12 p.m., 911 Hangup
- GA State Route 30 at Tallent Store Rd. at 10:26 p.m., Warning for Speeding
- 122 GA Hwy 45 N at 10:37 p.m., Information for officer
9/30
- 743 US Hwy 19 South at Sumter Rec Fields at 12:49 p.m., Accident Report
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 24 at 6:41 p.m., Traffic StopWarning for Speeding
- 159 Bumphead Rd. at 6:44 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 190 Robin Hill Dr. at 11:02 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 414 Dupree Rd. at 12:04 a.m., Missing Person
- Confederate St. at N Oglethorpe St. at 5:52 p.m., Animal Complaint
- GA Hwy 49 N at N Ellaville St. at 8:03 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 951 GA Hwy 380 at 7:25 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
10/1
- 1681 US Hwy 19 South at 12:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 185 South Freeman Ave. at 1 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 100 Lacross Rd. at 1:49 p.m., Alarm Activation
- District Line Rd. at Hwy 49 at 5:42 p.m., Citation for Speeding
- 101 Briar Patch Circle at 10:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 502 Confederate St. at 11:15 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA State Route 27 near Mile Marker 7 at 11:30 p.m., Assist Motorist
- GA State Route 3 at Mile Marker 12 at 11:36 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to use due care
- 456 Arch Helms Rd. Lot N at 11:38 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 153 Sunset Park Dr. at Astros at 3:54 a.m., Theft
- 126 Grover Dr. at 5:15 a.m., Loud Music
10/2
- 110 Hwy 280 East at Gas N Go at 1:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 2498 Hwy 27 E at 8:04 a.m., Deer Accident Report