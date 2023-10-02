GSW men’s soccer team falls at Lander University Published 7:21 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

GREENWOOD, SC – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer fell 2-1 to Peach Belt Conference foe Lander University on Saturday afternoon, September 30.

The first half was a defensive struggle, as neither team was able to get the advantage over the other. However, the Bobcats scored first in the second half on a penalty kick.

GSW answered back when freshman forward Precieux Siala scored his fist career goal that tied the match for the Hurricanes.

The Bearcats scored their second goal in the match’s final 13 minutes and GSW was not able to tie the match in the remaining minutes

The Hurricanes will stay on the road to take on Peach Belt Conference rival North Georgia for the second time this season at 3:30 P.M. next Saturday. The first meeting between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw on Sep.16.