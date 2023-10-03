GSW invites community to Homecoming and Family Weekend festivities, Oct. 9-14 Published 3:27 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) will celebrate Homecoming and Family Weekend Oct. 9-14, and all GSW alumni, families, friends and members of the community are invited to attend the festivities.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Homecoming Concert will feature TWINSICK in the GSW Storm Dome from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The DJ and producer duo, known for their unique spin on dance music, has gained recognition from The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, and TIESTO and catapulted them into a tour with over 100 performances on college campuses.

On Friday, Oct. 13, Hurricane Happy Hour will kick off from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Alley for those attending Family Weekend to mingle with other families and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Reservations should be made at gsw.edu/FamilyWeekend.

Also on Friday, Oct. 13, a Football, Cheer, & Band Reunion will be held at Floyd’s Pub at 6:00 p.m. hosted by the Office of Alumni Affairs. These former Hurricanes are invited to return to campus for the weekend in celebration of the 40th anniversary of GSW’s football program. Guests are asked to register using the form at gsw.edu/Homecoming.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the week’s festivities will culminate with a busy day full of Hurricane spirit. The day will begin bright and early at 8:00 a.m. with the annual Alumni Association 5K and 1M Fun Run. This year’s event – the Sparky Sprint – is held in memory of GSW alumnus, Pi Kappa Phi, and community leader Sparky Reeves ’71,’79. All proceeds from the race will go towards GSW scholarships. Register for the race at gsw.edu/HoCoFunRun.

The Canes Family Brunch, held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Dining Hall in the Marshall Student Center, invites GSW alumni and families to enjoy brunch for $10 per person. Attendees are asked to rsvp using the form at gsw.edu/Homecoming. Following brunch, attendees may play GSW Bingo from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Canes Central Lobby. All participants will have a chance to win exciting prizes.

The Homecoming Tailgate will once again be a true tailgate experience for Hurricane fans. GSW alumni, families, organizations and businesses are invited to set up their own tailgate space – complete with tents, chairs, grills, food and drinks. Set-up opens at 10:00 a.m. between the soccer and softball fields and will go through the soccer matches. Tailgaters are encouraged to reserve a space in advance by emailing tiara.key@gsw.edu.

Women’s Soccer will take on USC Aiken starting at 5:00 p.m. and Men’s Soccer will start at 7:30 p.m., with free admission to both games. Those attending the Football, Cheer, & Band Reunion will be recognized at halftime of the women’s match, and the 2023 Mr. & Miss GSW will be crowned during halftime of the men’s match.

Homecoming week will officially kick off for students Monday evening with the announcement of Class Representatives at the Golf Cart Parade. Students will also enjoy Barbie and Ken Go to the Beach, the Blue and Gold Picnic, Wednesday Night Lights Flag Football, and The Surge: Storm the Field.

For additional information, find the full schedule of events and all pre-registration links at www.gsw.edu/homecoming. Follow along with the Facebook events for GSW Homecoming & Family Weekend 2023 and GSW Homecoming Concert featuring TWINSICK.