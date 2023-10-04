Area Beat Report October 3, 2023

Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brookin, Toquenus Dramir (In Jail), 24, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance
  • Brown, Torrence Lamar (In Jail), 44, Failure to notify owner upon striking fixture/Holding and supporting wireless telecommunications device/Improper passing in no passing zone/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-alcohol/Driving on sidewalk
  • Fuller, Ramirez Contrell (In Jail), 29, Child Support – Civil Contempt
  • Smothers, Dexter Irvin (Bonded Out), 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Strong, Shyquil (In Jail), 31, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Underwood, Michael Keith (In Jail), 46, Back for Court

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/3

  • GA Hwy 49 South at Arch Helms Rd. at 7:18 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 500 W. Lamar Street (Sumter County Courthouse) at 11:42 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 1:07 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 121 Bailey St. at 1:43 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 1138 GA Hwy 280 E at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center ER at 1:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 192 Packing House Rd. at 1:52 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 127 Rainbow Terrace at 2:10 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 971 Brady Rd. at 3:05 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 107 Riverside Dr. at 4:35 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 551 Middle River Rd. at 5:34 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • E. Forsyth St. and Hudson St. at 5:39 p.m., Driver issued warning for failure to obey traffic control device.
  • Southwestern Circle at 6:07 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 125 Sylvan Dr. at 6:20 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 115 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 11:22 p.m., Bad Child
  • 113 Sylvan Ridge at 1:47 a.m., Bad Child
  • US Hwy 280 West at Jenkins Rd. at 4:59 a.m., Traffic Stop

10/4

  • 795 Shiloh Rd. at 5:05 a.m., 911 Hang Up

