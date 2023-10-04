Area Beat Report October 3, 2023
Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brookin, Toquenus Dramir (In Jail), 24, Conspiracy to commit a felony/Possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance
- Brown, Torrence Lamar (In Jail), 44, Failure to notify owner upon striking fixture/Holding and supporting wireless telecommunications device/Improper passing in no passing zone/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-alcohol/Driving on sidewalk
- Fuller, Ramirez Contrell (In Jail), 29, Child Support – Civil Contempt
- Smothers, Dexter Irvin (Bonded Out), 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Strong, Shyquil (In Jail), 31, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Underwood, Michael Keith (In Jail), 46, Back for Court
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/3
- GA Hwy 49 South at Arch Helms Rd. at 7:18 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 500 W. Lamar Street (Sumter County Courthouse) at 11:42 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 1:07 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 121 Bailey St. at 1:43 p.m., Welfare Check
- 1138 GA Hwy 280 E at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center ER at 1:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 192 Packing House Rd. at 1:52 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 127 Rainbow Terrace at 2:10 p.m., Shots Fired
- 971 Brady Rd. at 3:05 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 107 Riverside Dr. at 4:35 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 551 Middle River Rd. at 5:34 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- E. Forsyth St. and Hudson St. at 5:39 p.m., Driver issued warning for failure to obey traffic control device.
- Southwestern Circle at 6:07 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 125 Sylvan Dr. at 6:20 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 115 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 11:22 p.m., Bad Child
- 113 Sylvan Ridge at 1:47 a.m., Bad Child
- US Hwy 280 West at Jenkins Rd. at 4:59 a.m., Traffic Stop
10/4
- 795 Shiloh Rd. at 5:05 a.m., 911 Hang Up