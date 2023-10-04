GSW hosts Science Day for area high schools

Published 4:17 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Several high school students from local area high schools, as well as home schoolers, took part in GSW’s Science Day. Photo by GSW

By Chelsea Collins

 

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University hosted its annual Science Day on Friday, September 29, on campus with over 100 high school students from Marion County Middle/High School, Furlow Charter School, Sumter County High School, and homeschools.

Some high school students take part in a fire demonstration as part of GSW’s Science Day.
Photo by GSW

The students explored a variety of science disciplines such as chemistry, biology, physics, math, computer science (and even music) through hands-on experiments. GSW faculty and students led the demonstrations, which included holding snakes, igniting gas-filled bubbles in their hands, exploring the sounds waves of music, and liquid nitrogen explosions! The event is meant to expose high school students to the various areas in the sciences in a fun, engaging way to peak their interest for future decisions when choosing their major.

