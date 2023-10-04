Lady Raiders dominate Valwood Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

From Staff Reports

VALDOSTA – The Southland Academy Softball Team (SAR) dominated the Lady Valiants of Valwood from start to finish and earned a 12-2 victory on Tuesday, October 3, at the Valwood School.

The Lady Raiders got off to a good start by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning as the result of a hit batsman, an error and a wild pitch. Then in the top of the third, they added another run on a sacrifice fly by Adler Rae Owens, making the score 3-0 in favor of SAR.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Raiders added three more runs on two hits and took advantage of three hit batsmen, a walk and an error.

However, the biggest offensive explosion was still yet to come, as the Lady Raiders scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning by taking advantage of four walks and four hit batsmen. Gracie Usher also had an RBI single in the inning.

In total, the Lady Raiders scored 12 runs on eight hits and committed one error, while the Lady Valiants could only score two runs on four hits and committed two errors.

Camille Cochran led the Lady Raiders offense by going 2 for 2 at the plate with a walk and a run scored and Gracie Usher went 2 for 5 with an RBI.

Riley McRee had a solid day inside the circle for SAR. McRee gave up two runs on four hits, walked two batters and struck out three. Ila Johnson came on in relief of McRee. In less than an inning, Johnson gave up no runs or hits and walked one batter.

The Lady Raiders are currently 9-11 overall and are currently in third place in GIAA Region 3-AAA at 5-4. They will host Mount de Sales Academy on Thursday, October 5, at 5 p.m. In the last meeting between these two teams back on August 10 in Macon, the Lady Raiders won 10-8.