Area Beat Report October 4, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Torrence Lamar (In Jail), 44, Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property/Holding/Supporting wireless telecommunications device/Improper passing in no passing zone/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol/Driving on sidewalk/Probation violation
- Gibson, Shalonda (In Jail), 44, City Probation
- King, Anthony (In Jail), 22, Simple Battery/Family Violence/Criminal Trespass/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Interference with government property – Felony/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
- Moore, Dominique Squarez (In Jail), 33, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Citation for speeding
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
10/4
- 795 Shiloh Rd. at 5:05 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 9:10 a.m., Information for officer
- 126 Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 9:12 a.m., Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery/Family Violence/Criminal Trespass/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Interference with government property – Felony/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
- GA State Route 27 at Claude Harvey Rd. at 12:12 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 27 at New Point Church Rd. at 5:02 p.m., Warning for speeding
- 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 5:44 p.m., Threats
- 192 Packing House Rd. at 8 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 127 Aster Dr. at 11:24 p.m., Loud Music
- GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 26 at 7:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding