Area Beat Report October 4, 2023

Published 1:39 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Torrence Lamar (In Jail), 44, Failure to notify owner upon striking owner’s property/Holding/Supporting wireless telecommunications device/Improper passing in no passing zone/Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol/Driving on sidewalk/Probation violation
  • Gibson, Shalonda (In Jail), 44, City Probation
  • King, Anthony (In Jail), 22, Simple Battery/Family Violence/Criminal Trespass/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Interference with government property – Felony/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
  • Moore, Dominique Squarez (In Jail), 33, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Citation for speeding

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

10/4

  • 795 Shiloh Rd. at 5:05 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 903 South Georgia Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 9:10 a.m., Information for officer
  • 126 Carter Fish Pond Rd. at 9:12 a.m., Domestic Disturbance/Simple Battery/Family Violence/Criminal Trespass/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Interference with government property – Felony/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
  • GA State Route 27 at Claude Harvey Rd. at 12:12 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 27 at New Point Church Rd. at 5:02 p.m., Warning for speeding
  • 900 South GA Tech Parkway at 5:44 p.m., Threats
  • 192 Packing House Rd. at 8 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 127 Aster Dr. at 11:24 p.m., Loud Music
  • GA State Route 30 at Mile Marker 26 at 7:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Speeding

 

More Local News

TEDxGeorgiaSouthwesternU to hold second annual event October 20

Randy Howard Resigns as Elections Supervisor

GSW hosts Science Day for area high schools

Area Beat Report October 3, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage