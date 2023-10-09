Lady Hurricanes Soccer Team falls to Columbus State Published 3:39 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer fell to Peach Belt Conference rival Columbus State on Saturday night, 2-0 at Hurricane Field.

GSW and CSU have met 18 times in the all-time series and the two-goal margin is the closest the Lady Hurricanes have been to the perennial NCAA Division II power in program history.

Kenna Armitage scored the Lady Cougars’ first goal in the 17th minute of the match, but GSW did not allow another goal in the first half.

The Lady Hurricanes defense stymied CSU coming out of the halftime break, but CSU’s Abigail Akerson scored with 22 minutes remaining in the match.

CSU held the shot advantage over GSW 13-2 and had a corner kick advantage of 10-0.

GSW goalkeeper Alana Beddow played well in a losing effort. She saved 11 of the 13 shots and gave the Lady Hurricanes the chance to win.

GSW will be on the road Wednesday to face off against No. 9 Flagler College in a Peach Belt Conference match at 5 p.m.