Panthers rebound with solid win over Berrien Published 2:32 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

From Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, GA – After suffering a 40-14 loss at the hands of Cook the week before, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) turned their anger and frustration from that loss into motivation. That motivation then resulted in a 45-14 shellacking of Berrien (BHS) on Friday, October 6, at Berrien High School.

The Panthers received the ball to start the game and got on the scoreboard first early in the game when running back Corderrian Leverett took the hand off from quarterback Anthony Tyson and threw a 68-yard pass to Torey Smith, who scored the Panthers’ first touchdown on the play. The extra point was good and the Panthers led 7-0.

From that point until early in the first quarter, neither team’s offense could generate any points, but with 11:21 to go in the second quarter, the Rebels were able to get themselves on the scoreboard with a rushing touchdown from five yards out. The extra point was good and the score was tied 7-7.

On the Panthers’ next possession, they were able to orchestrate a drive that ended up all they way down at the BHS eight-yard line. A couple of plays later, running back Quay’shaun Tatum scored a rushing touchdown from three yards out. The extra point was good and the Panthers led 14-7. From this point on, the Panthers would never again relinquish the lead.

With a little over two minutes left before halftime, SCHS struck again when Ja’kory Wise scored a rushing touchdown from seven yards out. The extra point by Gonzalez was good and the Panthers enjoyed a 21-7 lead.

However, the Rebels would have a response on their next possession. They were able to orchestrate a drive that ended up down at the Panthers’ 10-yard line. Then on second and goal, Josiah Davis scored a rushing touchdown from 10 yards out. The extra point was good and the Panthers led 21-14.

SCHS was able to respond just before halftime, as Gonzalez nailed a 30-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 24-14 lead at halftime.

The Panthers kicked off to BHS to start the second half, but the SCHS defense was able to force the Rebels to turn the ball over on downs. This gave the SCHS offense the momentum it needed to mount another scoring drive down to the Rebels’ three-yard line. Wise ran the ball towards the end zone, but fumbled the ball. Fortunately, Keaston Taylor was able to fall on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point was good and the Panthers led 31-14 with 7:38 left in the third quarter.

The Rebels had a chance to mount a scoring drive on their next possession, but Josiah Davis’s long pass to Zachary Davis was dropped and BHS was forced to punt.

This gave the SCHS offense an opportunity to mount another scoring drive, which they did. Quarterback Anthony Tyson threw a 73-yard pass to Keaston Taylor down to the BHS 17-yard line. Then a couple of plays later, Tatum scored his second rushing touchdown of the night. The extra point by Gonzalez was good and the Panthers led 38-14.

SCHS would later add its final touchdown of the night, as Wise scored his second touchdown of the game, this one from two yard out. The extra point by Gonzalez was good and the Panthers left Nashville with a 45-14 victory.

SCHS (3-3) will try to build on this success when the Panthers host Dodge County in another AA Region 1 contest on Friday, October 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.